The former First Daughter was on the panel when the blackface topic was discussed

Today host Jenna Bush Hager wants the world to know that she was not okay with Megyn Kelly’s blackface comments while the former First Daughter was on a panel for the NBC show. Megyn Kelly Today has been canceled since Hager commented, but she called the comments and the defense “horrible.”

Town & Country says that Jenna Bush Hager, who is a host on Today, wanted it known that the whole matter disgusted her. When Kelly dropped the blackface bomb, Hager was on a panel with Jacob Soboroff and Melissa Rivers to discuss inappropriate Halloween costumes. Directly following the segment, Hager said the whole matter made her feel “sad.”

“Well, it was, you know, horrifying, because it wasn’t what we were there to talk about. And obviously, in this day and age, but in any day and age, when there’s talk of something that would make somebody feel bad, it’s not something we stand forever. Not then, not now. And it made me sad.”

At the time of Hager’s comments, Megyn Kelly’s future at the network was uncertain, and co-host Hoda Kotb seemed to cast doubt on Kelly’s ability to weather this particular storm.

“We don’t know what is ahead for her right now and we don’t really know what the outcome of this is going to be.”

'Today' Host Jenna Bush Hager Speaks Out About Megyn Kelly’s Blackface Comments https://t.co/k26jWEpsXp pic.twitter.com/wLwsHuFkFu — Spodliss (@spodliss) October 26, 2018

After the segment with Megyn Kelly, Jacob Soboroff, a correspondent from MSNBC said he is embarrassed that he didn’t share his disgust more vehemently while on the show.

“Morning. Want you guys to know how I feel about yesterday. What was said was vile. Not only has blackface always been and will always be racist — questioning that was disgraceful. I’m ashamed I didn’t speak up more emphatically at the table.”

Melissa Rivers was more forgiving, explaining that nobody knows what another person actually thinks and feels.

“You know, you’re not inside anybody’s head, but I certainly hope it was genuine. It was an uncomfortable situation being there, but everyone has to take responsibility for what they say and what they do.”

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotbe are hoping that they are putting the ugliness behind them as they have taken the show on the road to New Orleans, says NOLA. The two hosts taped through the weekend for segments that will air tomorrow all around New Orleans to celebrate the city’s Tricentennial.

The two ladies seemed relieved to don their Drew Brees New Orleans Saints jerseys and Mardi Gras beads to kick off the party down south.