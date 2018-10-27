Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi Wear Matching Halloween Costumes

Model and television personality Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter Stormi’s first Halloween in style. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided that she would wear a matching costume with her baby girl, and the two looked adorable.

According to an October 27 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster celebrated the upcoming Halloween holiday over the weekend dressed as skeletons. However, the duo weren’t the only ones to get in on the fun.

Jenner took to social media to document her Halloween festivities and showed off the fact that not only she and Stormi wore matching skeletons costumes, but that her group of friends did as well. Kylie posted photos of her friend group all donning creepy costumes, that zipped up over their heads to make them appear more realistic.

It looks like Jenner may have had a skeleton themed Halloween bash. The makeup mogul also posted photos of her holiday decorations, which included skulls with crystals on their eyes and teeth, and necklaces around their necks.

Kylie also revealed that she had stocked up on lavishly decorated sweet treats, which featured images such as skulls and crossbones on them.

Jenner has seemingly been in the spooky spirit all month, having recently released her Kylie Cosmetics Halloween collection, complete with new colors and gorgeous photo shoots to promote the line.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner loves being a mother to baby Stormi, whom she shares custody with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple is said to be getting stronger every day, and raising their baby girl has brought them closer together.

They love being parents so much that sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that they’re planning to have more children together, and that she may be pregnant again very soon.

Insiders tell the outlet that Travis and Kylie are “actively trying” to get pregnant and that Jenner is hoping to have yet another little girl in order to give baby Stormi a little sister.

Earlier this fall, Jenner did a question and answer session with fans via YouTube and revealed that she definitely wants more children.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be. I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner explained.