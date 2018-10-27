British Police Say They’ve Found David Schwimmer Look-Alike Suspect, In Announcement Channeling Chandler Bing

The days between the release of the photo of the suspect and his identification were rife with Twitter references to the classic sitcom "Friends."

British police asked the public to help them locate a thief earlier this week, who bears a striking relationship to David Schwimmer, best known for playing Ross Geller on the classic NBC sitcom Friends. The suspect has now been identified, and Lancashire police informed the public of the news — via Twitter — in an announcement that channeled Chandler Bing, another lead character on Friends.

“Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool? Most importantly, we’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends.”

Fans of the hit comedy were quick to chime in with their own tweets that were full of references to Friends. People reported on some of the comments which included, “it’s not been his day, his month, or even his year,” and one that referred to a storyline involving Ross and on-again-off-again girlfriend Rachel. The comment mentioned that he was “on a break” when he committed the crime. Washington Post reported that some titled the burglary case “The One Where Ross Becomes a Thief,” a style reminiscent of the titles of Friends episodes. Others chimed in, wondering if the getaway car driven during the crime was “stuck in second gear,” a phrase used in the show’s theme song.

Fans of the iconic show had fun with the case on Twitter this week, piling on the Friends references. At one point, Inspector David Wilson of the Blackpool Police jumped in and said that, while they appreciate the humor, the investigation was a serious matter and nothing to joke about. One user, imitating Friends character Joey Tribbiani, responded to the call for seriousness on the matter.

“Guys, this is serious… it was a robbery based on a giving and receiving as well as having and sharing. And the stolen items that they give and have is shared and received. And through this having and giving and sharing and receiving, we too can share and love and have… and receive.”

Police and Schwimmer joined in on the fun earlier in the week. In reference to another Friends episode, Scottish police jokingly warning people to exercise caution if they encountered the suspect.

“And if you see him keep away, he is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness,” police joked.

Wednesday, Schwimmer posted a short video to Twitter in which he appeared to be carrying a case of cans similar to that carried by the suspect in the image released by police.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme,” Schwimmer’s tweet read.

Blackpool police responded to Schwimmer’s post with humor, stating that a thorough investigation had determined that the actor was in fact in the United States on the day of the crime, ending their comment with, “we’re so sorry it has to be this way,” another Friends reference.