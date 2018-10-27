Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Very Skimpy Halloween Costume In Racy Instagram Video

The model had been on hiatus from Instagram for two months before sharing her costume with fans.

Paulina Gretzky is back on Instagram just in time to show off her racy Halloween costume — and fans are loving it.

After going on hiatus from the social media platform for exactly two months, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky returned to share a short video of her Halloween costume. The video showed Gretzky dancing in an outfit that showed off plenty of skin, and it quickly went viral. Many fans left adoring messages and welcomed Paulina back to the world of social media for the first time since August 27.

“ON POINT!!!” one person wrote.

It’s not clear what look Paulina Gretzky may have been going for, and the costume isn’t anything obvious other than very revealing. Her friend in the photo, meanwhile, was decked out in makeup making him look like the devil in human form.

Paulina’s break from Instagram came amid rampant rumors of trouble between her and her man, pro golfer Dustin Johnson. Paulina at one point erased all traces of her fiancé from Instagram and reportedly separated from him, and the tensions spilled over to Dustin’s professional life.

As the Sun reported, Dustin is alleged to have gotten into a bitter feud with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka for getting too close to Paulina while consoling her about the relationship woes. The bad blood boiled over and the two almost came to blows before a key tournament, the report noted.

“Witnesses say Koepka threatened to flatten world No. 1 Johnson, whose relationship troubles were heightened by his links to California society girl Yassie Safai,” the report noted.

“But the bitterness had already been simmering for a week. The pair clashed on the plane from Atlanta following the Tour Championship and one insider described the atmosphere in the USA team room as ‘poisonous’ after that.”

There was no sign of Dustin in the Halloween picture Paulina Gretzky shared, instead posing with friend Jeremy Cohen. It’s not clear if the two are any more than friends (and Paulina has been sharing pictures of outings and vacations with Jeremy for at least six years), but Paulina did raise some eyebrows back in the summer when she shared a picture of herself in a thong and tagged Jeremy. That would be the last day she posted anything on Instagram until Saturday.

Cohen shared another picture of Paulina’s costume on Instagram, showing off her ultra-revealing fur top.

Now that Paulina Gretzky is back on Instagram, fans may get a chance to see more of her racy costume as Halloween approaches.