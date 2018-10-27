Boba Fett Movie Is ‘100 Percent Dead,’ Lucasfilm Chief Confirms

Looks like Boba Fett won’t be getting a standalone movie after all. Collider reports that Lucasfilm’s president, Kathleen Kennedy, has declared that the project is “100 percent dead,” and that reportedly has a lot to do with the underwhelming performance of the Han Solo movie at the box office.

Reporter Erik Weber confirmed the news on Twitter after he spoke to Kennedy at a special screening of Marvel’s Black Panther, Collider says.

Despite the untimely demise of the Boba Fett movie, Weber also revealed that the studio is fully behind the production of The Mandalorian, a live-action series set in the Star Wars universe which will be available on Disney’s upcoming streaming platform.

Alongside Solo, The Boba Fett movie was one of the character spin-off films that was announced when Disney purchased Lucasfilm. Collider notes that news of the project — including speculations that James Mangold would be attached to write and direct — was published the day before Solo: A Star Wars Story was released.

But as we mentioned earlier, it looks like the studio may have been spooked by Solo’s ticket sales.

While the movie’s $393 million global box office haul is far from unimpressive, it pales in comparison to the performance of other recently released Star Wars films. The Force Awakens, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi all got to the $1 billion mark in ticket sales, so the Solo movie not even getting to $400 million was likely a cause for concern among Lucasfilm and Disney studio execs.

Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars — ???????????????? (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

Based on the responses to Erik Weber’s tweet, fans of Boba Fett seem to be disappointed by the news but are still excited about The Mandalorian series.

“Less Star Wars sucks but least we’re getting The Mandalorian,” wrote one Twitter user. “I’d prefer that to Fett (though I’d love both)”

According to Gizmodo, the events within The Mandalorian series take place “after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett,” during a period of time that’s subsequent to the fall of the Empire, but ahead of the birth of the First Order. The series’ main character is a masked “lone gunfighter” who travels the outer boundaries of the galaxy.

Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man and The Jungle Book, has been listed as a writer and executive producer of the series. While Disney/Lucasfilm has released a first look at the main character, they have not revealed the identity of the character beneath all that armor.