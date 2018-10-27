Watch Cesar Sayoc Attend 2017 Trump Rally Where He Assailed Journalists & Invented Sweden Terror Attack

No wonder where he is learning from.

No matter how much Donald Trump might try and deflect responsibility, there is little doubt where the MAGA bomber, Cesar Sayoc, received his motivation from.

The Florida resident, who is under FBI custody for sending CNN, as well as an array of prominent Democrats and former CIA chiefs mail pipe bombs, has been revealed to be an ardent Trump supporter. Reports have shown his van being covered in Trump-worshipping, racist and homophobic stickers, while his former boss has come on record to say that Sayoc was “crazed” and often went on rants about how no blacks or gays or Jews would survive in America if it was up to him.

“It was puppets with their heads cut off, mannequins with their heads cut off, Ku Klux Klan, a black person being hung, anti-gay symbols, torchings, bombings you name it, it was all over his truck,” Debra Gureghian, a general manager for New River Pizza & Fresh Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Sayoc’s former boss, said after his identity of being the MAGA bomber was revealed. Pictures of his truck surfacing on social media seemed to validate her point with aplomb.

And now it appears that Cesar Sayoc became increasingly radicalized since Trump came to power. Firmly behind Trump since before the election, Sayoc transformed into a person who began to take Trump’s call to actions literally.

CNN has dug out a video from a Trump rally held soon after he became president which was held in February 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. For those of you who might not remember, this was the time when Trump had imposed the infamous “Muslim ban” and spoke to his supporters about how much “part of the problem” journalists were and that they needed to be taught a lesson. In fact, the video where Sayoc can be seen holding up a “CNN Sucks” placard is from the same rally where Trump went on to fabricate a terrorist attack in Sweden, which was later mocked by the European nation itself.

Trump purportedly made up the Swedish terror attack to stoke emotional frenzy in his supporters, but for people like Sayoc who worship him and take his words very seriously, such events and consequent call-to-actions by the president are the most essential means of proving himself to be a patriot.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

“They just don’t want to report the truth,” Trump said about journalists, before adding that they were “part of the problem” and “part of the corrupt system” and “enemy of the American people,” as reported by NBC News.

Two videos — one showing Sayoc appearing to record himself as Trump delivers his speech, while the other one showing him holding the placard as reporters speak from the press riser — can be found below.

Cesar Sayoc may be in custody now, but there is no guarantee that Trump’s rhetoric will not give birth to many more Sayocs in the future.