‘Glowing’ Carrie Underwood Puts Her Baby Bump On Display At The Grand Ole Opry

Carrie's baby bump is most definitely growing.

Carrie Underwood was positively “glowing” as she revealed her baby bump during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry on Tennessee on October 26. The music venue, often referred to as the “Home of Country Music”, shared new photos on Instagram of the pregnant star turning on the switch for the annual “Opry Goes Pink” event in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, where her growing middle was on full display.

One snap uploaded to the social media site showed the star belting out one of her many hits for the crowd in a baby pink calf-length dress which featured a black floral design. Her fun outfit also went in at the waist to perfectly showcase her growing baby bump to the world.

“Absolutely glowing,” they wrote in the caption of Underwood, with the hashtags #Opry and #OpryGoesPink.

Another snap shared by the organization – which Carrie officially became a member of in May 2008 after being inducted by fellow country music superstar Garth Brooks – on its official Instagram page featured her turning on the big switch which signifies the start of “Opry Goes Pink.”

“Always a pleasure to have @carrieunderwood flip the switch for Opry Goes Pink!,” they wrote in the caption of the upload, with three heart emojis.

Underwood also shared the same photos from her fun night out at the Nashville music venue on her own Instagram account, where she admitted that it was “an honor” for her to be able to flip the switch at the event.

“It was such an honor tonight to flip the switch and help the @opry go pink!” the pregnant “Cry Pretty” singer said, with two heart emojis. “Great music for a great cause! #OpryGoesPink.”

The latest glimpse at the multiple Grammy award and American Idol winner’s baby bump comes just days after the Inquisitr reported that Carrie was revealing her growing middle in a new promotional video for the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards.

Starring in the clip alongside her long time co-host and fellow country singer Brad Paisley, Underwood showed off her bump in the video in a tight green dress as the duo talk a walk through past CMA Awards memories together.

Carrie and Brad will once again host the ABC awards show together on November 15.

Carrie has been pretty vocal about her pregnancy ever since announcing that she and her husband Mike Fisher are set to welcome their second child together.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the star admitted that being with child for the second time has actually been “harder on [her] body” than when she was expecting her son Isaiah, who is now 3-years-old.

“It’s definitely different than the first time,” Underwood said while appearing at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year event, where she was honored with an award and also performed.

“When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it’s been really good.”

The star is yet to publicly reveal her due date.