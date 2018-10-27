Model Winnie Harlow Stuns In A White Bikini At The Beach

Winnie Harlow showed off her bikini body in Miami.

Winnie Harlow showed off her amazing body during a fun trip to the beach in Miami this week. Per Daily Mail, the stunning model, who shot to fame after appearing on Cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model, donned a pretty skimpy white bikini as she hit the beach this week to enjoy the sun with a group of friends.

Photos shared by the site this week showed Harlow splashing around in the Miami ocean in her pretty skimpy two-piece, which featured a low-cut crop top and string, ruched bottoms.

The star then accessorized her bikini look with a number of gold necklaces and charms around her neck. Her long black hair was let loose, flowing down to her waist as she soaked up the sun at the coast.

Per other snaps shared by the site, Harlow swapped out her bikini to the one she was spotted wearing earlier in the day.

Prior to hitting the beach, paparazzi captured shots of the model in another white bikini that featured a fun red zip design on the chest.

Winnie accessorized that two-piece with a pair of light denim jeans and a baseball cap while hiding her eyes from the Miami sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Winnie Harlow flaunts her model physique in tiny white bikini as she swims with friends in … https://t.co/krUhR6XYCO pic.twitter.com/rOghWgu546 — Jenkers News (ENG) (@jenkers_en) October 27, 2018

Winnie was snapped enjoying some time in the Sunshine State on a yacht named the Groot in her first bikini of the day, even sporting a Captain’s hat as she laughed with friends on the luxury boat.

But it sounds like her’s trip to Miami wasn’t all for relaxation, as the star also put in a few appearances while in Florida this week.

Harlow took to Instagram to share a number of photos of herself showing off some serious leg in a red leather dress as she attended the opening of the restaurant Swan Miami.

Posting a number of photos from the event, Winnie captioned the photos, “Omg @DaveGrutman you legend, you’ve done it again with @SwanMiami. Congratulations and thank you for having me!!!”

The latest snaps, which exude some serious body confidence from the 24-year-old, come after the model opened up about feeling confident in her own skin in an Instagram post last year.

W Magazine reported that Harlow, who suffers from the skin condition vitiligo, shared a nearly nude photo on her account as she encouraged other women to celebrate their uniqueness.

Koki Nagahama / Getty Images

“The real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others,” Winnie wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her posing in front of a mirror in her underwear.

“I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!” Harlow then added.