Justin Bieber Doesn’t Know How To Eat A Burrito And The Internet Is Freaking Out About It

The singer was pictured preparing to chomp right through the middle of a burrito.

Justin Bieber’s burrito-eating habits have the internet very bothered.

This week, a Reddit user shared a picture he claims he snapped of the singer hanging out in a West Hollywood park hanging out and getting ready to eat a good-sized burrito. There was one big problem, however — he was eating it sideways. As MSN News noted, the photo showed Bieber ready to take a bite out of the middle, which would have compromised the integrity of the entire burrito structure and risked spilling the contents all over his lap.

The picture drew plenty of interest and an unusual amount of scorn for Bieber, as apparently people on social media take their burrito eating techniques very seriously. Many shared the picture of Bieber preparing to munch on the Mexican meal, adding commentary that mocked his strange approach.

All those years of loving Justin Bieber and then you find out this is how he eats a burrito ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rgr36GbvlM — Caz. (@cazmadge) October 26, 2018

justin bieber thinks burritos are harmonicas pic.twitter.com/9MsmsTlLvW — ???????????????????????????? (@broazay) October 25, 2018

Others thought the entire hubbub was overblown.

“When the internet is so bored that the only thing that’s even remotely interesting is @justinbieber eating his burrito sideways. I inspire to be this relevant,” one person wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Justin Bieber is not the first celebrity to earn scorn for their strange eating techniques. A number of others have been mocked for unconventional approaches to food, including U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich who in 2016 was caught on video eating a piece of pizza with a knife and fork.

The Ohio governor came under fire for the incident and eventually had to defend himself, explaining that he was trying to protect his mouth from being burned.

“Look, look, the pizza came scalding hot, OK? And so I use a little fork,” he said on Good Morning America the day after the video was taken (via Newsweek). “You know what? My wife who is on spring break with my daughters said, ‘I’m proud of you. You finally learned how to use a utensil properly.’ But I mean, not only did I eat the pizza, I had the hot sausage. It was fantastic.”

Kasich has good company among politicians. As the report noted, none other than Donald Trump was also caught eating a piece of pizza with a knife and fork — a food crime deemed even more egregious than Kasich given that Trump is a native New Yorker. But some cut The Donald some slack, reasoning that he would not want to risk getting grease on his suit.

It’s not clear how Justin Bieber’s burrito adventure went after the first bite, but he likely learned a good lesson about the correct way to eat one.