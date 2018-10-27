Tekashi 6ix9ine Party Gets Shot Up, Bodyguard Wounded

Just hours after a judge spared Tekashi 6ix9ine from having to do any prison time for his connection with a sexual assault case involving a minor, gunshots rang out at a post-sentencing celebration being held for the rapper.

Page Six reports that an executive from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s 10k Projects label flew in from Los Angeles to congratulate their flagship artist at a dinner arranged to take place at Phillipe Chow’s on Friday evening, October 26. However, upon his own arrival, 6ix9ine learned that only he would be invited inside to attend. The conflict created a precarious situation for the Brooklyn native, as it forced him to detach from his entourage, who collectively operate as his usual security apparatus.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s crew would exchange words with 10k Projects‘ security and eventually part from the entrance of the E. 60th Street establishment. But TMZ reports that they soon returned to wage an attack against his record label’s team, with one of 6ix9ine’s personal bodyguards striking a 10k Projects security member over the head with a chair. It was at that point that chaos broke out and some four shots were fired.

The NYPD has confirmed that the trigger was pulled by a retired officer who was licensed to carry and happened to have been hired to work the function. As a result, a member of 6ix9ine’s group was struck twice in the torso, deputy inspector, and commanding officer of the 19th precinct, Kathleen Walsh, said during a press conference held at the scene of the shooting.

The wounded party was reportedly transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, while the bodyguard what took a chair upside the head was treated for minor cuts. Tekashi would leave the scene prior to the authorities showing up. He was not hurt in the altercation.

UPDATE: @NYPD19pct Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Walsh, gives preliminary details on earlier shooting incident which occurred on E. 60 St in Manhattan, #UES. The investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kZw1lTD3Lv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 27, 2018

The shooting may open up a can of worms for Tekashi 6ix9ine, considering he had just been handed a sentence of four years probation.

Tekashi was already skating on thin ice due to a choking incident from May and a fistfight at an L.A. airport over the Summer that were each captured on video. This, after he was warned to stay out of trouble in accordance with a plea deal he struck in a case he copped for posting to social media with a recording that appeared to show him toying with a topless 13-year-old back in 2015.

Hours prior to the violence erupting, on Friday, 6ix9ine avoided a possible 3-year sentence. Instead, he was given four years of probation for the crime.