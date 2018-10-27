Games Of Thrones Alum, Richard Madden, Will Not Play James Bond In Next 007 Movie, ‘Gossup Cop’ Reports

Richard Madden’s time on Game Of Thrones was cut short by The Red Wedding and fans have probably been wondering when they’ll see him in a hugely popular show/movie again. Unfortunately for those fans, celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, reports that the British actor will not be replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond, despite an article published in The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail claims that Madden is a top choice for the executive producer of the Bond films, Barbara Broccoli.

‘It’s seriously looking like he [Madden] is going to get the job,” their alleged source said. “Not only is he on top of Barbara’s list, but she is preparing to offer the role.’

The source added that Broccoli was impressed by Madden’s performance in the BBC drama, Bodyguard where he plays a gritty protection officer.

But despite the similarities between the role and Agent 007, Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to Madden’s rep and they said that they were not aware of any upcoming offer for Madden to play Bond. As Gossip Cop notes, credible rumors about casting decisions are normally published by trade publications and there’s been no word in any of them about the actor being in the running for the iconic British role.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

There has been lots of speculation about who will be the next James Bond ever since Daniel Craig announced that he will not be reprising the role after he appears in the 25th movie in the long-running franchise. The Sun reports Some of the names that have tapped as contenders include Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Idris Elba.

Elba has long been a favorite for the Bond role as some fans would like to finally the see the first black James Bond

But the Luther actor has not shown any interest in joining the franchise. In fact, he confirmed that he won’t replace Daniel Craig at the premiere for his directorial debut, Yardie. The Independent reports that Elba replied no when a reporter asked him if he’ll be Bond.

The article notes that Barbara Broccoli has said that the “door is open” for a black Bond but it won’t be Idris Elba even though he once posted a photo of himself on Twitter with the accompanying tweet reading, “Call me Elba, Idris Elba.”

There’s no word yet on whether Richard Madden has commented on the rumors that he’ll be offered the role of James Bond in the 26th 007 film