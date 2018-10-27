Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher Gearing Up To Move Into Their ‘Forever’ Home

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are going through a lot of life changes at the moment.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are not only expecting a little bundle of joy, but they are also preparing to move to their dream home.

The country music singer recently opened up about the move, revealing that she and and her hubby were actively designing the house of their dreams.

“My husband, Mike, and I are designing our ‘forever’ home,” Carrie recently told Country Living. Underwood also revealed that there are some things that she just can’t live without, including a wood-burning fireplace, and a big porch that will include a swing and rocking chairs to relax and enjoy the outdoors in.

Carrie also confessed that she has a passion for antique trunks, and although she is not sure where she is going to put her collection of trunks in her new home, they simply bring her joy.

“I have a hard time figuring out where to put them all, but they make my happy,” Underwood admitted.

Meanwhile, Underwood and Fisher have also been hard at work designing and setting up the nursery for their new addition. Carrie, who announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, has not publicly revealed whether she and Mike are having a boy or a girl.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Carrie Underwood has been wanting to move out of her current home, where she suffered a horrific fall last year that left her hospitalized and out of the public eye for months.

As many fans will remember, Underwood revealed that she had been taking her dog outside for a walk when she fell and injured her wrist and cut her face. The facial laceration was so bad that the singer had to get 40-50 stitches to close the wound. It resulted in a scar on her face, which she let heal before being seen in public.

Carrie and Mike first bought their current home after getting married back in 2010. They built their custom estate on their 400 acre piece of land in Nashville, Tennessee. However, seven years later, the home became a place of the scary accident for Underwood.

Now with the injury behind her and a new baby on the way to join her son, Isaiah, Carrie Underwood is ready to move on from their family home in order to move into the house of her dreams, and hopefully stay there forever.