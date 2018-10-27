Obama Slams Donald Trump In Fierce Speeches: ‘He Just Makes It Up’

Former President Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump and Republicans for 'shamelessly lying.'

Former President Barack Obama tore into both Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party during fierce speeches in Milwaukee and Detroit on Friday.

“But what we have not seen before, in our recent public life at least, is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly, lying,” Obama said as he took aim at both the POTUS and the Republican Party for “making stuff up.”

He added: “Calling up, down. Calling black, white. That’s what your governor is doing with these ads, just making stuff up — what he’s saying is just not true.”

At one point in time during his speeches – which can be viewed in the clip at the top of the article – Obama becomes a little tickled as he talks about Trump’s recent announcement about passing a middle-class tax cut just before the next election takes place.

“The president said he pass a middle-class tax cut before the next election. Congress isn’t even in session. He just makes it up,” Barack said as he explained how the alleged tax-cut couldn’t possibly be a real thing.

According to AP News, the former POTUS did make an effort to defend himself from those who would claim it was actually he and not Trump who was lying about the topics he discussed during his speeches.

“Here’s the thing. Everything I say you can look up,” Obama added as he urged those who didn’t believe him to fact check what he was saying.

Barack also took issue with the entire Republican Party and Trump claiming they were protecting those with pre-existing conditions. Obama claimed it wasn’t a spin on the truth or an exaggeration of the truth, it was just a lie.

Barack Obama didn't hold back against Donald Trump while making the case for Democrats in the midterms. https://t.co/1qulL1bupk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 27, 2018

“He says, ‘I’m going to protect your preexisting conditions,’ while his Justice Department is in court right now trying to strike down those protections. That is not spin, that’s not exaggeration, that’s not trying to put a…a positive glow on things, that’s lying,” Obama exclaimed as he grilled the current POTUS for lying.

Obama did agree it might not be such a big deal if it was a fluke or a one-off before slamming the entire Republican Party because “they’ve done it before.” According to Obama, the Republicans’ tactic is to scare voters into thinking they have no choice but to vote for members of the Republican Party.

Barack encouraged those listening to his speech to “jog” their memories as he reminded them of the death panels people were afraid of during the 2010 election, the Ebola during the 2014 election, and Hillary Clintons’ emails during the last election.

The “important point” the former POTUS wanted people to take away from his speech was that democracy and society “can’t work” when words stop having a meaning and people are able to “make up anything.”

While Barack recognized politicians always say every election and every vote is important, he fully believed voting in this election is crucial for the safety and security of the U.S. moving forward.