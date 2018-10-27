Ireland Baldwin Shares Racy Lingerie Pic, As Fans Wonder, ‘What Is Daddy Going To Say?’

Ireland Baldwin shared a racy lingerie pic on Instagram, and it’s received a ton of attention. While many fans commented on how great she looked, others wondered what her dad, Alec Baldwin, would have to say about it. While many models share revealing photos on social media, most of their dads haven’t been outspoken about what they think. Unfortunately for Ireland, Alec responded to one of her photos on the platform earlier this year, simply saying, “No. Just…No,” according to People.

The photo that Alec was talking about showed Ireland perched on top of a motorcycle. She wore a bikini, and used the camera angles to her advantage to capture a photo featuring her curves.

This new photo is arguably more provocative than the offending one, as Ireland posed in skimpy lingerie and knee-high boots with heels. The photo only showed her body from her belly down, as the model contorted herself and showed off her toned stomach and derrière.

Baldwin also shared a cute birthday pic of herself, where she wore a tiara that read “Happy Birthday” as she sported a floral shirt. The top had a super low cut, however, and Ireland flaunted her curves while thanking everyone for their birthday messages.

On the other hand, Ireland gave her stamp of approval to her cousin, Hailey Baldwin, and her new husband, Justin Bieber. This is what she said about the couple in a throwback photo of her and Hailey as kids, according to Cosmopolitan.

“There’s gunna be one less lonely girl … and only one lonely girl left. My other chicken is soon to be a beautiful bride. Congratulations to the two of you @haileybaldwin @justinbieber.”

Plus, Ireland opened up about her relationship with Hailey, and whether there’s a competitive spirit between the two. This is what she said, as detailed by the Hollywood Life.

“Honestly, me and Hailey have such a different brand and look. We just are interested in different things, and she’s absolutely stunning. When I see her in person — I just saw her last week — and when I see her, she’s still my little cousin. We still rag on each other and joke around and we’re family. That’s really how it is.”

And it’s true that while the two may both work as models, that they have distinct looks from one another.

Hailey, in other news, has appeared to completely capture Justin’s attention and heart. While his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, has been recently hospitalized, it sounds like Justin is still keeping his focus on his new wife.