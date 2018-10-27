Fitness Trainer Discovers Strength She Never Knew She Had After Having A Baby

Katrina Scott, the co-founder of the Tone It Up fitness and lifestyle program, has been an inspiration to many hoping to achieve their physical best. Now she is talking about a different kind of strength, one she didn’t get from lifting weights or doing sit-ups. Her life was forever changed when she gave birth to her daughter Isabella Scott on October 15. The birth of her daughter helped Scott to discover a type of inner power she never knew she possessed.
According to Today, the fitness trainer opened up about her experience with pregnancy and how she was able to feel confident in her body despite its constant changes.
“I had no idea how I would feel going into pregnancy and now that I’ve experienced it — gaining more than 40 pounds, discovering new curves and dimples everywhere, and watching my body change every week — I want to share that it’s completely normal to feel every emotion.”
I’ve been wanting to share this & I finally have my hands free! ????Baby girl is all fed, diaper is changed, and she’s fast asleep…and my diaper is changed too…yup lol. So here it is…this is me just before I got pregnant vs 6 days after giving birth ???? on the left I felt like I was the strongest & most in shape I had ever been— but wow was I wrong. I had no idea what I was capable of. I’m so much more proud of the body on the right. I fought harder for it, sacrificed so much more, embraced every day as it came, surrendered to all the change, pushed through the hard days & challenges with a smile on my face & kept a positive perspective when things got tough, worked harder than I ever have— at work & at home and on my mind, body, & soul, listened to my intuition and what was best for the little miracle growing inside me, and most of all— I showed myself how truly amazing the female body is. I appreciate and love my body & all that it has done more than I ever have before. I wanted to film this and share exactly where I’m at with you bc I don’t want anyone to ever think things are ‘perfect’. I weighed myself (I wouldn’t have done this, but I want to share in case any of you ever feel discouraged leaving the hospital after birth) I went in weighing 175 (up 40lbs) and left with a 7 pound baby in my arms weighing 165. I don’t recommend weighing yourself, but I want you to know that this is completely normal. We don’t leave all the baby weight at the hospital! We have a new journey ahead of us and it’s going to take self-love, patience, & kindness. I kept hearing from moms that when you get home you don’t recognize yourself or your body anymore and I want to make that okay. Let’s not be the same— let’s be different…let’s be stronger ???? Do I want the body on the left? No~ I’m not the same girl. I’m capable of so much more now and I’m excited for my new body and what the future holds ~ tiger stripes ????, dimples and all! Please take a moment & tag a mom below and let her know how freaking beautiful, amazing, & remarkable she is ???? Check in with her and ask if there’s anything she needs for her own goals, because u never know if she needs it ???? love u girls
Scott is now hoping to encourage new moms to be patient with their post-baby bodies and to not put unnecessary pressure on themselves to get back into the shape they were in before. Though she has walked fans through countless strenuous workout routines, none of that compared to the strength it would require to give birth to her daughter. Scott was in awe of the mental and physical exertion it took to bring her daughter into the world and is proud of her body’s ability to fight.
In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared side by side pictures of her body both before and after pregnancy. In the lengthy caption, Scott discussed how she never knew what she was truly capable of before her pregnancy. It required hard work and not the type she was used to. This work was focused on her mind and soul, as she grew to trust her intuition and adapt to carrying another human being inside of her. The experience allowed Scott to see beauty in a new way and recognize the true wonder of the female body.
In commenting about the picture of her post-baby body, Scott said that she doesn’t miss the way she used to look. Her new body has offered her something much greater. “Do I want the body on the left? No~I’m not the same girl. I’m capable of so much more now and I’m excited for my new body and what the future holds~tiger stripes, dimples and all.” she said.