Jenna Dewan Officially Files For Divorce From Channing Tatum

Six months after announcing her split from Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan has officially filed divorce papers.

Actress Jenna Dewan and actor Channing Tatum were married for nearly nine years before announcing they were splitting up earlier this year. Six months following the announcement, Dewan has now officially filed for divorce from Tatum. According to People, the actress submitted divorce papers on Friday, claiming irreconcilable differences. The couple has a 5-year-old daughter named Everly.

Dewan will be seeking joint legal and physical custody of Everly. She will also be seeking spousal support from Tatum, the amount of which has not yet been decided. The actress has already filed a request to change her name back to Jenna Dewan, dropping Tatum from her title.

Dewan and the Magic Mike star announced their separation in early April of 2018. They turned to social media to issue a joint public statement in which they discussed their continued focus on family. The statement claimed that both parents plan to remain in each other’s lives for the sake of the child they share.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The two went on to put an end to any rumors that there has been infidelity or any wrongdoing on either of their parts, saying that they simply realized it was time to part ways.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they said.

Although Tatum has not confirmed anything, sources have told People that he has moved on and is dating again. It has been rumored that the new woman in his life is British singer, Jessie J, whom he was spotted playing a game of mini golf with earlier this month. Sources have said that their relationship is still very new and they are hoping to keep it out of the public eye. Representatives for the singer have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors.

Meanwhile, as they hash out the details of their divorce, Tatum and Dewan have remained on amicable terms. Their main focus is on their daughter and ensuring the end of their relationship does not affect her in a negative way.