Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Reportedly Be Sidelined By Prince Charles’ Vision For Leaner Monarchy

Prince Charles reportedly has a vision for a “leaner monarchy” and it could affect newlywed royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“The Prince of Wales is fully aware that Britain doesn’t want a ‘full fat’ royal family,” a source told The Times, as reported by News.com Australia. “His vision of a slimmed-down family is the direct line — him, William, William’s children and their children.”

Prince Harry is not in the direct line of succession but he’s still a popular royal. He and Meghan’s current royal tour in the South Pacific has proven that. Large crowds have greeted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at every stop of the tour so far. Excitement about their appearances has also been heightened by the announcement that the former Suits actress is pregnant and will give birth in the spring of 2019.

While there are reports that Prince Charles wants a smaller monarchy with fewer of his relatives with royal roles there are doubts that Prince Harry will be completely sidelined. His greatest asset is his and his wife’s global popularity. Meghan and Prince Charles also seem to have a close relationship as he walked her partway down the aisle during the royal wedding in May.

“Even though he is not in the direct line to the throne, Charles sees Harry and his family as an essential part of the core of the monarchy,” the source added. “You’d be crazy to sideline them and the Prince of Wales can see the impact they are having (on Australia) with which we have a tricky relationship.”

This vision of a smaller monarchy is allegedly ruffling a few royal family members, News.com reports. One of those people is reportedly Prince Andrew, Charles’ younger brother. Rumors that Andrew was jealous of the Sussexes started circulating when Andrew remarked that his daughter Princess Eugenie would have a larger wedding than Prince Harry’s because they had “more friends.” Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson also posted a tweeted about her daughter’s wedding on the day Meghan’s pregnancy was announced. As News.com, notes Ferguson did not congratulate the couple and declined to mention the pregnancy.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s tour is entering its final days. After a whirlwind couple of days in Fiji and Tonga, the Sussexes have returned to Sydney for the final events and closing ceremony of Prince Harry’s pet project The Invictus Games. After the ceremony, they will move on to New Zealand for the final leg of the tour before they return to England.