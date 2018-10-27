Two Indiana Teachers Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two Indiana teachers who were in the middle of a divorce were found dead in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Frank Sergi II, 52, and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi were both teachers for Hamilton Southeastern Schools and lived in Fishers, Indiana. Frank had worked as an art teacher since 1992, spending the majority of that time at Fall Creek Intermediate. Meanwhile, Kristal had been a preschool teacher at Hoosier Road Elementary. The couple was well known in the community and loved by many.

Despite being in the middle of a divorce, the pair had no reported history of violence or domestic issues. According to People, the entire community was in disbelief upon hearing the news that both teachers were found dead in their home on Wednesday. Police were alerted of the situation by the Sergis’ neighbors who had heard gunshots nearby. Frank had one son from a previous marriage and shared another child with Kristal. Neither child was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The police suspect that Kristal and Frank died in what appears to be a murder-suicide. Kristal was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest while Frank had only one, a shot to the head. Prior to the incident, Frank had messaged friends and family members, cryptically requesting that they take care of his children. He had also sent them phone numbers and additional information suggesting that he was ensuring his children would have support following his death.

Today many shocked parents are contemplating how they will tell their children about the death of their teachers. Meanwhile, family and friends are still digesting the news. Michael Jenson, a neighbor of the Sergis, commented on the incident saying, “You know I woke up this morning still shaking, surprised by everything. It was completely unexpected.”

Family friends of Kristal and Frank Sergi said Frank sent them a text asking them to look after his kids right before the couple was found dead https://t.co/NGmielBWXr #FOX59Morning — FOX59 News (@FOX59) October 26, 2018

Jenson said when he and his family moved to the neighborhood, Frank was the first person they met. They had come across him dressed as a werewolf on Halloween. Frank seemed to be a fun guy who clearly enjoyed being around children.

Officials from Hamilton Southeastern Schools issued a public statement regarding the deaths of the two teachers. They plan to enlist the help of mental health professionals to assist with supporting the broken community in the wake of the tragedy.

“We are grateful for the work of the Fishers Police Department, and we support their efforts in this on-going investigation,” They said. “Our hearts are with the affected families. We will work through our district’s Crisis Response Team, which includes mental health professionals, to provide much-needed support during this difficult time.”