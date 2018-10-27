Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dish On Treasured Wedding Memory

According to Markle, Prince Harry selected the piece of beautiful music she walked down the aisle to.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently revealed that the music that played while the bride walked down the aisle is one wedding detail the couple will cherish and treasure the most.

According to People Magazine, Harry and Meghan dished on the piece of music during the personal recordings for the exhibition that opened in the Windsor Castle today.

The song – which can be listened to on YouTube – is a piece called “Eternal Source of Light Divine” by George Frideric Handel. On the day of their wedding it was Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas who performed the piece as Markle walked down the aisle toward Prince Harry. According to Meghan, it was Harry himself who selected the piece of music.

Accompanied by members of the Philharmonia, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and the English Chamber Orchestra, Meghan walked down half of the aisle to the piece of music selected by the groom alone. At the halfway mark, she met Prince Charles. He took her arm and walked her the rest of the way to the front of the chapel where Prince Harry stood waiting to marry her.

“[It] was actually Harry’s choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece. I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us and I think it’s one of those things we’ll treasure forever,” Markle explained as she opened up about the piece.

According to Harry, he wanted something unique that expressed the way he felt about his bride. When he stumbled upon this song, he instantly fell in love with it.

“I was looking for something completely different. I ended up stumbling across this piece of music, something that epitomizes the whole day, the whole feeling that I have for her, and this incredibly impactful music with no organ whatsoever, with a soloist who actually did the most incredible job,” Harry explained.

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex believe this melody is one they will have with them in their heads and their hearts forever.

Harry added, “Wherever we are, whatever we’re doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment, it’s a beautiful thing for both of us.”

The exhibition at Windsor Castle allows guests to see the wedding ensembles the couple wore. Moreover, guests will listen to voice recordings of Harry and Meghan as they discuss the stages and process of planning their wedding.

According to curator Caroline de Guitaut, the exhibition is just as personal to Harry and Markle as their wedding was.