Brandon Jenner Seeking Joint Custody Of Daughter Following Split From His Ex, Leah

Brandon Jenner and his ex, Leah, are finalizing the details of their divorce.

Brandon and Leah Jenner were a couple everyone expected to last forever. Brandon, the son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, grew up with Leah in Malibu. They both shared a passion for music and began playing together when they were only in their teens. The two were married in Hawaii in 2012 and gave birth to their first child in 2015. They formed their own husband and wife band, Brandon and Leah, which was categorized as an indie pop group. Stepping out from the shadow of their famous family members, they gained popularity through their hit single, “Showstopper.”

To the surprise of their fans, the two announced that they were separating earlier this year. According to People, the split was due to irreconcilable differences. They are now working out the details of their divorce and how it will affect their 3-year-old daughter, Eva James. A month after Leah filed for divorce, Brandon sent in his papers on Thursday. Leah will be requesting spousal support, the amount of which has not yet been decided. Brandon has asked that they each pay for their own court costs.

On September 10, Brandon and Leah took to social media to announce their split and clear up any rumors surrounding their marriage. In a joint statement, they said they plan to remain close friends and focus primarily on being loving parents to their young daughter.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The pair went on to say that there was no infidelity on either side, or any major issue that caused them to end their marriage. They claimed they have simply changed as individuals and aimed to play a different role in each others lives.

“Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter,” they said.

Brandon and Leah finished their statement by letting their fans know that they felt they owed them the truth about what is going on, but would make no further comment regarding their split.