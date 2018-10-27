‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Ashley Tries To Leave Jack Without A Word!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 29 brings a significant boundary from Sharon, but for Rey instead of Nick. Plus, Ashley says her final farewell to Genoa City leaving her family and the business in shambles.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) joke around and flirt often. They’re not only co-workers, but he also lives above her coffee shop. Add in the fact that Rey recently got a brand new bed, and well that makes for some shocking insinuations. Given that Rey turned Sharon down when she asked him on a movie date, she’s not quite so open to flirting around mindlessly.

In that vein, Sharon makes her boundaries known. She doesn’t want Rey to get the wrong idea about their relationship while they’re working together and landlord/tenant. For some reason, Sharon is suddenly worried about how things look to Nick (Joshua Morrow) even though she set firm boundaries with her ex recently, too.

Perhaps it’s all just Sharon moving forward from the shock of Nick’s life-changing cheating with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and she’s working to figure out how to arrange her suddenly upended life. For Monday at least, she’s setting a boundary with Rey, and Rey is taking notes on Sharon’s behavior.

Meanwhile, it’s Eileen Davidson’s last airdate on Y&R, and Ashley says goodbye to Genoa City for good. She announces her plans to her family, and they’re stunned by what she plans to do.

Next week on #YR, Ashley reveals her plans, Phyllis makes a power move, and buried secrets may be revealed! pic.twitter.com/tBJZbodRUC — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 26, 2018

Recent The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr indicate that Ashley will take her patents and leave. She books a flight to Paris, the City of Love, to rebuild her life and to start her empire where her mother Dina (Marla Adams) built her successful business. The best thing, for Ashley at least, is that she’s naming her new company My Beauty — John Abbott’s pet name for her. That name caused Traci (Beth Maitland) plenty of pain since she didn’t get the same type of attention from her dad.

Speaking of Traci, she’s beside herself hearing how her efforts to reunite the family failed so terribly. She attempts to blame herself, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) won’t let her. Ashley invites Abby to come with her to Paris, but Abby declines. Ashley also tells Traci she loves her unconditionally but won’t stay in Genao City just to please Traci. As for Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley has no words.

Jack chases his sister down for one last try at a reconciliation, but it’s all too little too late. Ashley hops the plane to Paris and takes a large part of Jabot’s current product line with her. Now what! The Abbott family is in for a big mess to fix, and spoilers indicate an outside source also comes in to cause issues.