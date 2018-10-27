WWE News: Former Champion Removed From ‘Evolution’ Due To Injury, Replacement Announced

The card for 'Evolution' just lost a big name due to a concussion situation.

On Sunday, WWE is going to make history as they present the first all-women’s pay-per-view in history with Evolution. Titles will be on the line and there will be wrestling legends coming back for a return to the ring. Unfortunately, one of the most dominant female superstars will no longer be wrestling and that will be Alexa Bliss who will have to sit out due to recently suffering a concussion.

It was originally thought that Alexa Bliss would face off against Trish Stratus in a singles match, but it eventually was turned into a tag battle. Up until early on Friday, Bliss was set to partner with Mickie James to take on the team of Stratus and Lita, but that has all changed.

According to the official website of WWE, Bliss will not compete “due to an injury,” but there wasn’t much more detailed in the report.

For quite a while, Alexa Bliss was building up this match on Monday Night Raw without getting physical as she was healing up an arm injury. It was still expected that she would be well enough to compete at Evolution, and she would be from the arm injury, but it’s a concussion that will keep her out of action on Sunday.

The match will go on, though, and taking her place on the team with Mickie James will be Alicia Fox.

WWE

Alicia Fox is not a totally random replacement at Evolution as she has partnered with James and Bliss over the last couple of months as well. She’s been a part of the storyline at times and isn’t a total stranger to Trish Stratus and Lita.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Alexa Bliss actually suffered a concussion during a match with Ronda Rousey at a WWE Live Event this weekend. The original concern was that Bliss may have suffered a nose injury of some kind, but she did indeed suffer a concussion.

Seeing as how Evolution was separated by just a week from when Alexa Bliss suffered the concussion, it is obvious they were not going to rush her back into the ring.

As of this time, there are seven matches scheduled for the card of WWE Evolution:

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

NXT Women’s Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox

Sasha Banks, Bayley, & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Mae Young Classic 2018 Finals: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

Historic Women’s Battle Royal for a future Women’s Championship Opportunity

On Sunday night, Evolution is going to make history with WWE putting on the first pay-per-view that consists of nothing but women’s matches. Those taking part in the event are thrilled to be on the card and can’t wait for it to take place. While she will still be in attendance, it is unfortunate that Alexa Bliss will not be able to be in action due to suffering a recent concussion.