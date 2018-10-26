Bebe Rexha Poses In Skimpy Red Bikini Bottoms, Tells Designers To Kiss Her Fat A**

The pop singer calls out designers who won't dress her curvy body.

Bebe Rexha is proud of her body, but she’s not happy about designers who won’t work with her body type — or her booty type. The “I’m a Mess” singer recently posted to Instagram to show off her size 8 body in a sassy dressing room pose, and she left a message for discriminatory designers.

Rexha posed in a hot red bikini with a matching feathered boa and multi-colored heels as she called out the fashion world for not dressing her and her killer curves. The 32-year-old singer is standing next to a near empty clothing rack as she comments about her lack of designer samples.

“Size 8 and Proud. Wanted to always be a skinny pop star but I’ll never be that. So to all the designers don’t send me sample sizes. They won’t fit and I won’t change myself to make them fit. Work with me and my big fat a**. Love, Bebe.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to support the singer for being proud of her body. Rexha’s post also received comments from fellow singers Ne-Yo and Meghan Trainor, per The Blast. Ne-Yo told Rexha to “live in” her “thickness,” and promised her, “NOBODY is complaining.”

Bebe Rexha has long been body positive with her fans. According to People, earlier this year, the outspoken star shared a bootylicious photo of herself wearing skintight jeans and told fans she loves her “fat a**.”

Rexha also told fans that her rear end is real and that it blossomed after she put on a few pounds.

“Yes it’s real. No it’s not photoshopped. Yes I gained weight. Cause I’m human and I like to eat. And when I eat carbs my a** gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat a**!!!”

Rexha reminded critics that not everyone can be a size zero and that she has no desire to look that way, anyway. The pop superstar said she’s also tired of people critiquing her weight and she made it clear that her she likes to eat a lot and that there’s nothing wrong with that.

While Bebe Rexha is annoyed by designers who won’t dress her size 8 body, she does seem to give a thumbs up to Prada. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bebe recently posed in a green and black Prada bathing suit and told fans that no one can have too much of the high-end Italian clothing brand.