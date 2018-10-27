Comedian Ron White Taken To Hospital With Swollen Neck, Show Canceled

Comedian Ron White has canceled several of his upcoming comedy shows after being hospitalized with an infection. Per a report by TMZ, the 61-year-old comedian experienced swelling in his neck which made it hard for him to breathe and move. Consequently, he had to call off a show which was scheduled on Thursday, October 25, in Bakersfield, California.

According to doctors, the star experienced swelling because of dehydration and overexertion, which led to a calcium deposit in his neck. Per the report, doctors initially suspected that Ron might have internal bleeding, but results of the CT scan came back negative.

The report also said that Ron has decided to go back to Los Angeles to see his personal physician. He has called off his weekend shows in California and plans to announce a new schedule later.

The comedian, who is popularly known as the cigar-smoking and scotch drinking comedian and has a current net worth of $30 million, is sorry for disappointing his fans and said that he will try to make up for it soon, per TMZ.

Famous for his “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Larry the Cable Guy, the star has three Grammy nominations under his belt, along with a Gold Record, and DVD and CD sales of over 10 million units, per Tater Salad.

Ron has also written a book entitled, I Had the Right to Remain Silent But I Didn’t Have the Ability, which made it to the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Marcus Ingram / Getty images

White did not become successful overnight and had to endure a long journey comprising amateur stand-ups before becoming a Las Vegas headliner. As a matter of fact, White had to face severe economic hardships and had decided to throw in the towel, but he got in touch with Jeff Foxworthy, who offered him a chance to make something out of his life, per Vegas Seven.

“So, I called Jeff, and I said, ‘I need to go back to work for you.’ One day, we’re flying back on his plane, and he said, ‘We’ve got this big thing coming up, and if you play your cards right, you could be part of it.’ And I said, ‘Well, why don’t I just give my cards to you and let you play them for me, and I’ll just shut up? How about that?'”

As of October 26, 2018, White has 20 shows scheduled until the end of December, per Tater Salad. He also has his shows scheduled until the end of December, 2019.