Kate Upton Shares Racy Instagram Picture Wearing Only A Pink Bra -- All For A Good Cause

The pregnant swimsuit model is heping raise awareness of breast cancer.

Kate Upton is raising awareness for breast cancer in the best way she knows how — by sharing racy photos online.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself wearing a lacy pink bra and a message about supporting organizations that fight breast cancer. If Kate was aiming to get attention, the picture sure worked — it received more than 100,000 likes in less than an hour and drew scores of supportive comments both for her physique and the cause she’s promoting.

Upton singled out two companies by name — Italian retailer Yamamay and Lilt Nazionale, both of which run year-round campaigns to raise awareness about breast cancer and both of which have featured Kate’s modeling.

This has long been a cause close to Upton’s heart. Back in 2014, she teamed up with the lifestyle brand Neff to promote a limited-edition beanie to support the organization Stand Up To Cancer. The company pledged a minimum donation of $3,500 and also dedicated 10 percent of every beanie purchased to the cancer research, treatment, and education center.

“By partnering with Kate, and with the addition of her name and personality to this partnership, we look forward to increasing awareness and raising funds for this awesome organization,” founder Shaun Neff said in a statement (via Celeb Buzz).

A couple of years later, Kate Upton was once again helping to promote a cancer-related project. At the 2016 Kentucky Derby, she served as First Lady for the Kentucky Oaks, a preliminary race. As E! News noted, she used the occasion to help the derby’s connection to an organization promoting breast and ovarian cancer prevention.

“Wearing her jacket, a white shirt, white and black pants and a pink wristband, she attended to champion a great cause: Upton is a supporter of Churchill Downs’ charitable partner, Bright Pink, a group that promotes prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. In her honorary role, Upton took part in the eighth annual Survivors Parade, along with more than 140 survivors of breast and ovarian cancer.”

The racy photo Kate Upton shared on Instagram on Friday was the first social media post in quite some time for the very pregnant swimsuit model. She has posted only sparingly since announcing in the summer that she and Justin Verlander were expecting their first child together and sharing some pictures of her growing baby bump. There’s no signs of the baby bump in Friday’s picture, for those who might be wondering.