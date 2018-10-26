‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Colton Underwood’s Final Four Bachelorettes Revealed By Reality Steve

Colton Underwood’s journey as ABC’s The Bachelor just hit a key spot of the filming process. Gossip guru Reality Steve has been sharing tidbits with fans since filming started in mid-September and he’s just shared some big information. Colton has chosen his final four ladies and now it’s time for the hometown dates.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Colton Underwood and his ladies were spotted filming in his current hometown of Denver, Colorado, this week. The identities of all of the women involved heading into those Denver outings have not been shared yet, and there were probably six or seven bachelorettes still involved as filming started in Colorado.

However, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers noted that Tayshia Adams got a one-on-one date with Colton in Denver. In addition, it sounded as if beauty queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes was still in the mix of things too.

Now, Reality Steve has shared new Bachelor spoilers via Twitter. He indicates that the rose ceremony to whittle the group of ladies down to the final four has now been held, and production is moving forward to the hometown dates where these four ladies will introduce Colton to their families.

Reality Steve says that Caelynn is getting a hometown, and she’ll be taking Colton to Virginia to meet her loved ones. Tayshia is getting a hometown too, and she’ll take the Bachelor beau to California to meet her family.

(EXCLUSIVE FINAL FOUR SPOILER): Hometown dates begin tmrw for Colton’s season. Your Final 4: Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Cassie Randolph, & Tayshia Adams. Hannah’s family lives in Birmingham, Caelynn’s in Virginia, & Cassie & Tayshia both in CA. Hannah’s is filming tmrw pic.twitter.com/CLdp4kDdeb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2018

Cassie Randolph is another California girl who will be introducing her crew to Colton, and the other hometown date recipient is said to be Hannah Godwin. Hannah’s hometown is reportedly filming first, and that’ll happen in Birmingham, Alabama.

As the Inquisitr revealed a while back, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have detailed that Hannah got Colton’s first impression rose. Receiving that first rose has brought good luck for several seasons now on the Bachelorette side of the franchise, but it usually doesn’t play out the same way in reverse.

Could Hannah be the one to break the unlucky streak? Reality Steve has previously detailed that Godwin “will be a major player this season.” So far, the gossip king hasn’t shared much in the way of solid frontrunners for Underwood’s final rose. However, scoop along those lines will probably emerge soon.

Once the hometown dates and next rose ceremony are over, Colton and his final three are reportedly headed to Spain for the overnight fantasy suite dates and, ultimately, the final rose ceremony. Reality Steve will be sharing plenty of additional Bachelor spoilers as filming for Colton Underwood’s season wraps up and fans cannot wait to start tuning in this January to see if he finds love.