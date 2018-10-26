Rita Ora Goes Wild With Costume For Haunted House Event, Dresses As Post Malone And Fans Go Wild

A lot of familiar faces gathered this week for the KISS Haunted House event that was held in London on Thursday night. There were musicians, models, and reality television stars and costumes ran the gamut from sexy, to simple, to stunning. While people were buzzing over many of the appearances, many would stay that singer Rita Ora truly stole the show.

Rita Ora shared the stunning look by posting several photos on her Instagram page on Friday. She dressed up as fellow musician Post Malone for the Halloween event and she looked truly unrecognizable.

Ora tagged Malone in the post and said she loved him. The post was liked by her followers more than 85,000 times in about an hour. More than 1,000 of her 14 million Instagram followers commented in that first hour too. It looks like people were definitely impressed by the stunning look.

The singer also shared a brief video via her Instagram page showing her walking out onto the stage at Wembley dressed as Malone and she said her fans couldn’t even tell it was her. At this point, it doesn’t look as if Malone has said anything on social media about Rita’s costume, but he surely will at some point.

Ora’s transformation into Malone was a stunning one, there is no doubt about that. She put on fake face tattoos, a brown curly wig that looked very similar to Post’s current style, and also wore a fake beard and mustache. Rita added a fake cigarette and a bottle of Bud Light beer, and she donned a clothing look that definitely mirrored something Malone himself would wear. Rita added jewelry, other fake tattoos, and even made an effort to ensure her teeth matched his.

Rita has been busy non-stop in recent days and her fans can hardly keep up with her. As the Inquisitr detailed, she was in Italy earlier this week for a quick visit and she’s been sharing a lot of great updates with fans via her social media pages. Others at the KISS event included singer Liam Payne, model Demi Rose Mawby, and plenty of English reality television stars, and it looks as if the party was a blast.

Other photos of KISS Haunted House party attendees are still emerging, but it is hard to imagine that anybody could possibly top what Rita Ora put together by dressing as Post Malone. She knows how to flaunt her assets and showcase her curves, but this was an entirely different kind of look for her, and her fans were definitely impressed.