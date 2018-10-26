Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Four Years Probation, 1,000 Hours Of Community Service

The rapper was charged with one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine a.k.a David Hernandez’s lengthy trial has finally come to an end, TMZ is reporting. Hernandez was charged with Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance in October 2015. Authorities obtained footage of Hernandez at a party in Harlem where a nude 13-year-old girl was engaging in sexual acts with an adult. Hernandez could allegedly be seen in this video “behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking on her buttocks.” The footage is reportedly from February 2015, when he was 18-years-old and no longer a minor.

Hernandez was able to have the final sentencing deferred for another two years. He was told he would only receive probation and not prison time under certain terms, like staying out of trouble with the law and getting mental health treatment. However, Hernandez was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer in Brooklyn and assaulting a fan at a mall in Texas. Both of these incidents occurred in May. Hernandez wrote a letter to the judge arguing that the arrests technically didn’t violate his plea deal, as both happened after the October 2017 deadline that was set for him at his sentencing. Still, prosecutors felt he deserved between 1 and 3 years in prison.

Hernandez came to a courthouse in New York City for sentencing on Friday, October 26. He reportedly told the judge that he was speaking as his birth name, David Hernandez — not Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“I have millions of youth that look at me as a role model and the last place I want to be is incarcerated, they don’t deserve it,” he told the judge.

Hernandez and his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, requested four years of probation, to which the judge obliged. The judge also gave him credit for a year, so technically he only has three years of probation. In addition, he was sentenced to 1,000 hours of community service and told to stay away from any gangs or gang-related activity (Hernandez has given shout-outs to the Bloods in past music videos). If he violates his probation, he can be re-sentenced to a harsher punishment such as prison. An entourage accompanied the rapper to his final sentencing, and upon the announcement of his probation the room reportedly began to cheer.

“Daniel understands what he must now do moving forward and we will be with him every step of the way,” a representative of Hernandez said. “We also want to thank the judge for being very fair and impartial.”