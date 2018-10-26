Camila Cabello Slams Pregnancy Rumors On Instagram: ‘I’ve Been Touring America Eating Delicious Foods’

What Camila Cabello thought was an innocent photo posted to her Instagram account turned out to be a really controversial one.

Earlier today, the songstress took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself for her followers, as she does on a regular basis. But this one really had her loyal Instagram fans confused. In the image, Cabello poses against a red wall as she flips her long dark locks back. The 21-year-old looks dressed to impress in a lacy dress that ties at her waist.

But where fans got a little confused and excited was the part of the photo where Camila is holding one hand on her stomach. Of course, this is not a pregnancy announcement, but many of her over 25 million followers on Instagram thought that the “Havana” singer was making a pregnancy announcement due to the placement of her hand.

So far, the photo has earned the singer a ton of attention with over 600,000 likes in addition to 8,700-plus comments and growing. Many fans took to the image to wish Cabello a congratulations after thinking that she was announcing that had a bun in the oven.

“She’s pregnant with Lolo’s baby!! Can’t wait to meet Cameron.”

“Are u pregnant,” another fan asked.

But countless other fans came to the defense of the singer, letting other fans know that their pregnancy claims are ridiculous.

“SHE’S NOT PREGNANT OK?? DON’T CALL HER LIKE THIS SHE’S NOT PREGNANT.”

“To anyone here she’s not pregnant and just plz leave her alone thank you and have a nice day,” another commented.

And Camila herself also shot down the rumors, calling fans crazy for thinking that she is expecting a child.

“Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!”

And this isn’t the only time in recent weeks where Camila Cabello has been the subject of speculation. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony band mates Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei Hamilton were seated very far away from each other at the 2018 AMAs. According to multiple sources, it was planned that the ladies be seated apart from each other so as to keep the peace.

In 2016, Cabello announced that she would be leaving Fifth Harmony, the girl group that made her famous. Since then, there has been obvious tension between the ladies, and if they did indeed get to sit near each other, it would most likely make for an awkward situation.