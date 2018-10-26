Demi Rose Looks Smoking Hot As She Flaunts Her Cleavage In Evil Fairy Costume

British Instagram model Demi Rose Mawby made an appearance at the KISS Haunted House Party this week and her Halloween costume had all of her fans drooling. Demi Rose is known for flaunting her assets via her Instagram page and various appearances and this latest look seemed to hit all the right notes.

On Friday, Demi Rose Mawby shared a brief glimpse of her Halloween costume via her Instagram Stories. It has been dubbed by numerous outlets as an evil fairy costume and those who take a peek at the photos can certainly see why. She credited her hair and makeup team for the look and they did a magical job at transforming her.

For this evil fairy costume, Demi Rose wore a tight black leather corset outfit with unique sleeves and thigh-high black boots. As the Daily Mail details, the corset had peplum details that gave the appearance of there being a short mini-skirt, but Mawby went without a true skirt or pants and let her corset and boots do the talking.

The 23-year-old model kept her lip color and accessories simple, but she went bold with her eyeshadow to complete the stunning look. She had a black purse slung over her shoulder, much of her long, wavy hair pulled up into a high ponytail, and it looks like she even had a dark hue on her nails to complete the look.

Naturally, Demi Rose’s cleavage was prominently featured with this costume as the bodice hugged her curves in all the right places. In the brief glimpse Mawby gave via her Instagram Stories, she had a stunning green eyeshadow look going on, but it seems she and her team went with a slightly different color palette for Thursday night’s KISS party.

The model was joined by a lot of other big names at the event, many of whom donned stunning costumes as well. One that definitely stood out was Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone, but a number of other attendees went wild and crazy with their looks as well.

Mawby has been sharing a lot of fun updates with her Instagram followers lately. As the Inquisitr recently shared, she changed up her hairstyle a bit by adding some long extensions and light-colored hues. Demi Rose has shared tidbits about throwing herself back into a workout routine again and she’s teased that she has some great projects on the horizon. It’s clear from her evil fairy costume look that Demi Rose Mawby knows how to work her angles and assets and she’s definitely generating a lot of buzz with this latest look.