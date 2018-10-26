Robert De Niro Says ‘Votes Are More Powerful Than Bombs’ And Urges Americans To Vote

After Robert De Niro was sent a homemade bomb, he implored Americans to vote, while Donald Trump has said these bombs could hurt the momentum of Republicans.

Actor Robert De Niro is urging all Americans to vote after he was the recent recipient of a homemade pipe bomb that was mailed to his restaurant, with other Democrats and vocal opponents of Donald Trump also mailed the same bombs.

As The Hill reports, De Niro released a public statement on Friday and has said that it is everyone’s duty to vote and that their say in politics is even more powerful than bombs.

“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People must vote!”

Robert De Niro went on to say, “I thank God no one’s been hurt,” before adding that he wished to thank the “brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us.”

While admitting that the bombs were “unfortunate,” Donald Trump also took the opportunity on Friday to address his followers on Twitter, suggesting that the timing of the mailed pipe bombs to De Niro and others could have harmful effects on the upcoming midterm elections, and told Republicans to make sure they voted.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio praised the security guard who quickly alerted authorities to the strange package that was sent to Robert De Niro and said that his “quick-witted work” saved lives after the bomb was found.

After police were able to identify the homemade bomb, the device was sent to the bomb squad facility of the New York Police Department, and it was determined that the bomb was quite “similar to the other devices that have been located in the last 48 hours.”

When Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the public over the recent spate of bombs that have been sent to public figures who oppose Donald Trump and Republicans, he made it clear that New Yorkers will categorically not be intimidated by those who attempt to disrupt the upcoming elections.

“This is clearly an effort to terrorize people politically, to choose people for political purposes and attack them because of their beliefs. That is the kind of thing we have seen before in this city, and we reject it, and we will not be intimidated by it.”

With other homemade bombs also sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Robert De Niro believes that now more than ever Americans need to make sure they get out there and vote.