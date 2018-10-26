iPhone XR Beats iPhone XS, XS Max, And Pixel 3 XL In Battery Life Test, But Gets Trounced By Another Flagship

The iPhone XR may not have some of the same high-end specs that the iPhone XS and XS Max have, but the results of a recent battery life test suggest that the most affordable new iPhone lasts longer than its two higher-end counterparts from Apple, as well as Google’s recently released flagship phone, the Pixel 3 XL. The results also hint that there’s another flagship phone out in the market that lasts far longer than all the other devices included in the test, including all of Apple’s 2018 iPhone releases.

Explaining the test it often conducts on major smartphones to gauge battery life, Tom’s Guide wrote that the test involves continuous web browser use on T-Mobile’s 4G network, with brightness set at 150 nits for each handset’s screen. This ensures that the results are as uniform as possible across all tested devices.

In its latest battery life test, Tom’s Guide pitted the recently released iPhone XR against the iPhone XS and XS Max and a number of Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 XL, and Huawei P20 Pro. This test saw the iPhone XR last 11 hours and 26 minutes, tying it with the Galaxy Note 9, which registered the same time before its battery died out, and putting it well ahead of the iPhone XS and XS Max, which kept going for nine hours and 41 minutes and 10 hours and 38 minutes, respectively. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, was close to the bottom, clocking in at nine hours and 30 minutes.

Although the iPhone XR performed impressively based on the new battery life test, it fell almost three hours short of the longest-lasting device. The Huawei P20 Pro, which, as announced earlier this month, died out after 14 hours and 13 minutes of web surfing, putting it head and shoulders over all the other handsets tested by Tom’s Guide. As noted in the publication’s test results, the average smartphone battery life is estimated at nine hours and 48 minutes.

“The bottom line is that, among iPhones, the iPhone XR is the long-distance champ,” wrote Tom’s Guide editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer.

“And while the XR lacks some features of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS, such as an OLED display and dual-rear cameras, I can easily picture someone picking the iPhone XR for its extra staying power.”

While Tom’s Guide’s test marked one of the first times the iPhone XR’s battery life was measured against that of other comparable devices, the iPhone XS and XS Max are no strangers to similar tests. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Apple’s two high-end iPhones both fell short of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s battery life in separate tests conducted by YouTuber David “PhoneBuff” Rahimi and tech publication Gizmodo, with Samsung’s new phablet easily beating the two new iPhones in both cases.