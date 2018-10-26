Alleged Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc Jr’s Twitter Page Filled With Far-Right Tweets About Soros, Democrats

The accused MAGAbomber Cesar Sayoc used his social media accounts to share right-wing conspiracy theories, support for President Trump.

Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man arrested and charged with five federal crimes for mailing pipe bombs to Democrats and news organizations, used his Twitter account to post pro-Trump conspiracy theories and threaten Democratic leaders, according to The Daily Beast.

The 56-year-old Sayoc’s Twitter account, @hardrock2016, and his Facebook page were both littered with pictures and videos of him wearing Trump 2016 gear, attending rallies holding signs with anti-CNN memes, and posting far-right conspiracy theories or violent threats towards prominent Trump critics.

One of his favorite people to post about was the billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, a frequent target of alt-right, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, according to another Daily Beast piece. Soros was the recipient of one of the bombs Sayoc sent through the mail.

Sayoc even tweeted “you will vanish” in a tweet he directed at Soros.

Soros was certainly not the only one whom Sayoc posted about on social media.

He also tweeted false claims that the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida was a false flag operation orchestrated by liberals and that David Hogg, a survivor of that shooting, was a crisis actor.

His account often posted angry messages at Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose name was listed as the return address on the mail bombs.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the mail bomb suspect, Cesar Sayoc, has been charged with five federal crimes, faces 58 years in prison https://t.co/8JJYChNfL6 pic.twitter.com/eQtU1yhAGa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 26, 2018

The account attacked non-politicians who had spoken out against President Trump or were targeted by the alt-right.

Some civilian targets included New York Times journalist Sarah Jeong, who was the target of a right-wing online mob after old tweets surfaced that were perceived as “anti-white,” and actor Jim Carey, a vocal Trump critic, whom he sent a picture of a bloody, beheaded goat with the message, “We will see you real soon.”

He also often tweeted at former NFL quarterback and current face of Nike’s 30th anniversary of their famous “Just Do It!” campaign Colin Kaepernick, sent threatening images meant for Antifa members, and shared memes criticizing immigrants and praising terrorist group ISIS for killing gay men.

As confirmed by former associate Tony Valentine, Sayoc was a former stripper who has a history of criminality, having been convicted of theft in 2014 and 2013, battery in 2013, and even previously charged with making bomb threats in 2002.

In 2012, he filed for bankruptcy and said in court he was living with his mother, with CNN reporting he’d been living out of a white van adorned with anti-Democrat stickers before mailing out the bombs.

Before Cesar Sayoc's Facebook profile was taken down, I screenshotted his groups list. pic.twitter.com/wU2EUeSzUo — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) October 26, 2018

Sayoc’s accounts have since been taken down.