California Woman Shoots And Kills Man With A Baby In His Car During High-Speed Cop Chase

A woman took matters into her own hands and fatally stopped a man from kidnapping her.

A woman shot and killed a man in California on Thursday while he was driving a car and attempting to kidnap her. This all happened during a police pursuit as the woman took matters into her own hands to stop her own abduction. Making this matter even more dangerous is that there was also a 10-month-old baby in the car as the cop chase was taking place and during the shooting.

As reported by KRON4, police in Fairfield, California are calling the situation a domestic incident that took place on Thursday evening. The driver was a 22-year-old male who was shot and killed by the 24-year-old woman during the horrific scene.

Fairfield police have said that the people in the vehicle were indeed in a relationship together and living together. Police head a cry for help come from the woman as she said she was being kidnapped and that is what originally led to the police pursuit.

Eyewitness Jefferly Azor told ABC 7 that he heard a loud screeching sound while he was in his apartment. He walked outside to see a vehicle wrecked on East Travis Boulevard and surrounded by police. That was when he saw the police remove the female and 10-month-old baby from the car.

“I was like so shocked there was even a baby in the car in this big accident. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and the baby was crying.”

Azor continued on and said that the man was “bleeding on his chest” when they pulled him out of the wrecked car. The man was placed on the ground and police began administering CPR to him on the sidewalk.

Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said that the situation began a few blocks away from where the crash eventually happened. The woman attempted to flag down an officer and said that the male driver of the car was kidnapping her.

“I think she yelled something to the effect that she was being assaulted and then the vehicle drove away.”

The police chase was very short before the white vehicle wrecked which happened after the woman shot the driver. He did end up dying from his injuries suffered during the shooting.

As of Friday afternoon, the identities of the two people involved in the domestic violence incident had not been released by the police. While the driver did die after being shot by the female passenger, the 10-month-old baby and the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the alleged kidnapping incident is still ongoing to determine if any charges will be filed against the California woman.