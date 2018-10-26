Carrie Underwood Shamed By Instagram Followers For Wearing Too Much Makeup To Her Son’s Soccer Match

Last week, country superstar Carrie Underwood faced public shaming by some of her Instagram followers after posting an innocuous selfie from her son’s soccer game, according to Shared. Underwood took her 3-year-old son Isaiah to his soccer match and posted a pic of herself from the field with the caption, “Officially a soccer mom this morning!”

While the vast majority of Underwood’s fans offered an outpouring of support in the comments for the pregnant young mother, some of her followers remained unimpressed. “Why full face of makeup at a soccer game?” one asked.

“Just weird Carrie has to be totally camera ready for EVERY shot.”

A later comment was even less diplomatic, saying, “I hate to judge but damn those eyebrows. Yikes.”

“Well that is a crap ton of makeup for a soccer game,” another user chimed in.

One mother asked, “Can I get the same makeup artist for my son’s Saturday morning t-ball games?”

The public malevolence did not end there. Some resorted to questioning Underwood’s character. One user claimed that Underwood was “insecure” for having to get “that dolled up for a soccer game.” Another suggested that “Real sports moms don’t wear 20 lbs of makeup on their face to games and practices.”

The singer’s fans rallied to her defense against the vituperative commenters. “I’m a mom and I wear makeup to my son’s soccer games as well screw the jealous haters!” railed one empathetic mother.

Another mom elaborated, “I’m a soccer mom at the field every Saturday and I wear makeup EVERY game. It is who I am. She is cheering on her son, it doesn’t matter if she has makeup on or not what matters is she is watching her son and having a great time. If you don’t like how she shows up to a game don’t look at her account.”

The country star recently came under criticism for her looks when she posted pictures of herself after a “freak random accident” that left her with a broken wrist and severe facial injuries that required up to 50 stitches.

Comments on that posting questioned why Underwood looked different, calling her “fake,” “insulting,” and having lip injections that are “too much.”

In an interview with Yahoo, Underwood claimed that she never leaves the house makeup-free. “I don’t think I ever have makeup-free days, to be honest,” she said.