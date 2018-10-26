Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson ‘Not Speaking’ After Split, He Reportedly Changed His Number

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are no longer on speaking terms following their sudden split earlier this month.

According to an October 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande’s break up with Pete Davidson may have not been amicable. The pair, who stunned fans by announcing their engagement earlier this year, called it quits in early October after about five months of dating.

Sources are telling the magazine that Pete and Ariana needed some time away from each other and that the Saturday Night Live star even changed his phone number so that he could “distance himself” from the singer.

“He decided to focus on himself. He’s had the matching tattoo that he got with her changed. Currently, they are not speaking,” the insider stated.

The source went on to say that Pete is having a hard time at the moment as he has always been a bit of a private person and had to learn to readjust to life in the limelight with Ariana.

“This has been a difficult experience for Pete. He’s always been an extremely private person and the Ariana Grande spotlight and social media were a lot of new pressure for him,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split before calling off their engagement but had gotten back together. Sources tell People Magazine that the pair would often argue and go through struggles, all the while putting on a front that everything was perfect between them.

Although the source goes on to say that Grande and Davidson’s relationship is unpredictable and there is a good chance that the couple could eventually get back together, things aren’t looking good for a reconciliation.

If Pete changed his number, he seemingly doesn’t want to talk, text, or see any photos of Ariana while scrolling through his phone.

In addition, the death of Grande’s former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, also reportedly caused issues between Ariana and Pete. Miller died from an apparent drug overdose earlier this fall, and Grande was said to be completely broken up about his passing, which put her in a poor mental state and likely made things between her and Davidson worse than they already were.

Ariana Grande was said to have returned the lavish diamond engagement ring that Pete gifted to her when he proposed and has not been seen wearing it since their split was reported. However, the singer has not publicly spoken out about the breakup.