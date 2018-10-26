Farrah Abraham Shows Off Toned Body In Sports Bra And Leggings Following Sweat Session

These days, Farrah Abraham appears to be looking good and feeling good.

It is not uncommon for the former Teen Mom star to show off her toned body on social media or during public outings and today was certainly no exception. Photos published by the Daily Mail show Farrah leaving Maham Yoga Studio in Miami and it appears as though she got in a good workout.

The 27-year-old looked incredibly fit in a grey sports bra that zips in the middle paired with nude colored leggings with some mesh detailing. The reality TV star may have just gotten finished with a grueling workout but she opted to wear her long, dark locks down and at her shoulders.

Instead of slinging a gym bag over her shoulder, Abraham can be seen carrying a black purse along with a bottle of Fiji water, a blender bottle, and what appears to be a canned energy drink. To complete her look, the mother of one rocks a pair of grey Nike gym shoes. And it seems as though Abraham has been hitting the gym extra hard in recent weeks as she prepared for her upcoming boxing match against Flavor of Love‘s Nicole Alexander.

Farrah Abraham’s Incredible Curves In Bikini Fitness Photo Shoot https://t.co/H3Rnf92GCT pic.twitter.com/LCxh91aNpx — Bikini Model Videos (@modelclip) October 26, 2018

According to People, the ladies will duke it out in a celebrity boxing match that is intended to raise awareness against bullying. The two have taken a few jabs at each other already on social media, with Abraham comparing herself to Floyd Mayweather.

“I guess I’m Floyd Mayweather and she’s Connor McGregor. ‘m going to take her out worse than McGregor got taken out.”

And on her Instagram page, Abraham has also been showing off her boxing moves as well as her insane body. As the Inquisitr reported, the reality star posted videos of herself training for her highly-anticipated boxing match while sporting a teeny bikini on a yacht in Miami.

“The jab cross combo is a consistent move in boxing, it’s funny how success is a natural consequence of consistency,” she wrote in the caption of one of the videos.

So far, the sexy social media post has gained Abraham her fair share of attention with over 143,000 views in addition to 600-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to comment on how amazing Farrah’s body looks after all her hard work while a few other fans made comments about Abraham’s well-known bad attitude.

It will be interesting to see Abraham live in action at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 10.