‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Ashley Wipes Her Hands Of Jabot, Family!

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, October 26 brings a stunning blow from Ashley as the rest of the Abbotts scramble to figure out how to handle the situation. Plus, Lily is moving far away from Genoa City, which will put a crimp in the family visits.

Jack (Peter Bergman) offered up a hard no to Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) demand to retake the CEO chair at Jabot. Not even for the sake of family harmony was Jack willing to let his devious sister back into power at John Abbott’s business. Ultimately, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Billy (Jason Thompson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Traci (Beth Maitland) concurred with Jack.

They countered Ashley’s CEO demand with an offer of more money and patent royalties. Of course, the legal document from Dina (Marla Adams) and John already gave her those things, so the offer really wasn’t a compromise in any way. Ashley let Jack have it for being so selfish that he was willing to destroy Jabot instead of giving her what she wanted. Of course, Ashley might need to look into a little saying about the pot and the kettle. She ranted about everyone else’s bad deeds, which they had each received forgiveness for in the past.

Just like Traci kept insisting, further flashbacks revealed additional childhood hurts. Traci reminded everyone that Jack was forced by John to grow up, and to be a protector for his sisters in the wake of Dina having left. Jack wasn’t able to be a carefree kid after that. Plus, Traci never got over how John called Ashley his beauty, either.

Ashley makes a surprise announcement today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/FlK0tIn6dV — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 26, 2018

Even after all the tears and introspection from the family, Ashley remained cold. She shocked everybody by announcing her decision to leave the family, taking her Jabot patents with her and move away from Genoa City to start a rival cosmetics company. A recent Inquisitr report on The Young and the Restless spoilers reveals that her choices are Jack’s worst nightmare come true.

Meanwhile, at Walworth, Lily (Christel Khalil) prepared to leave. The warden decided that Lily would be safer at a different prison four hours away. Despite calls to a senator — and other appeals for help from Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Devon (Bryton James) — Lily’s fate remained the same. Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) were devastated by the news, because it means that they won’t see as much of Lily. A visit so far away won’t be as easy as popping in at Walworth several times a week.