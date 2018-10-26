Here’s How Meghan Markle Chose Her Wedding Tiara

Duchess Meghan had a little help with the big decision.

Meghan Markle needed an expert opinion on her wedding tiara decision — luckily she had a prince on hand!

The Duchess of Sussex has finally revealed that Harry helped her choose the Queen Mary’s Filigree Tiara as her headpiece for her wedding day. She described the “incredibly surreal day” when Queen Elizabeth invited her to pick the tiara from her formidable collection, per People.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine.”

Prince Harry shared that the decision to choose the magnificent tiara was surprisingly easy. In a personal recording for the new exhibition at Windsor Caster, the prince shared that he probably should not have even been present when Meghan’s tiara was chosen.

“[It’s] every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara and funnily enough, [that was] the one that suited the best, I shouldn’t have really even been there, but [it was] such an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet.”

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, Prince Harry’s outfit, the outfits of the bridesmaids and page boys, as well as the Queen Mary’s Diamond and Platinum Bandeau tiara will all be on display at Windsor Castle in an exhibition titled “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Caroline De Guitaut, who is the curator of the exhibition, said that Meghan was very involved in the exhibit and wanted it to “look as good as it possibly can.”

The exhibition is a rather intimate look at one of the most-watched royal weddings in recent times, due to Meghan’s novel idea of making the tour as personal as possible. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then went on to make an audio guide which leads guests through the exhibit, with the added touch of seeing it through the eyes of the bride and groom. Meghan offered her own thoughts on some of the aesthetics of the elaborate affair.

“I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple and I think also, to that point an extension of what Clare and I had been trying to do with the dress, which was have something so incredibly timeless but still feel modern.”

The art deco piece was a huge success, and had fashionistas worldwide waxing lyrical about its simplistic brilliance. Up until their May 19 wedding, the tiara had not been seen since 1953, according to Elle. The tiara originally belonged to Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth’s grandmother, who had it made in 1932. The tiara features a center diamond detail. This detachable center brooch is composed of ten brilliant diamonds, and was given to Queen Mary on her own wedding day. She was married to King George in 1893.

Guitaut reveals that the tiara is rather lightweight, and that it will be on display until January 2019 — alongside the bride’s outfit. Meghan’s wedding dress and incredibly detailed 16-and-a-half foot wedding veil — which features the flowers of all of the Commonwealth countries — will be the highlight of the exhibition. Both pieces were designed by Claire Waight Keller, from the Givenchy fashion house.