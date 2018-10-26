TLC’s ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 4 Set To Debut, Fans Buzz Over What’s On The Way

After a rather long wait, fans of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons are going to get a chance to catch up with the family again as Season 4 is about to debut with new episodes. The fate of the show was seemingly hanging in the balance for quite some time, but the family and the network have just confirmed that the series is returning and viewers won’t have to wait long for it to begin again.

TLC shared a press release revealing that 7 Little Johnstons Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, October 30. As the Inquisitr shared last winter, the third season was extremely short and fans wondered if the Johnston family might be hesitating to continue the series. Luckily, the family had shared a teaser at the time via Twitter that they hoped to continue their reality television journey.

Now the family is sharing a sneak peek into what everybody can expect in Season 4. Via their Instagram page, the Johnstons noted that this will be a new time slot for the show, and they’re living in a new house. However, it’s the same family that viewers have come to love and they have some great adventures on the way.

What else can 7 Little Johnstons fans expect from these upcoming episodes? Teasers reveal that the new house will not be quite as perfect as it appears on the surface, and Elizabeth will soon face a difficult breakup. Jonah will graduate from high school and start a romantic relationship while Emma will become a cheerleader.

Amber and Trent will be celebrating a big wedding anniversary during Season 4 of 7 Little Johnstons and it looks like for the most part, things are going great for the family. Teasers indicate that Trent and Amber will also be tossing around the idea of starting a new family business during these new shows and it sounds as if there’s no shortage of entertaining action on the way.

It doesn’t seem clear at this point how many episodes there will be this season, but fans are taking to social media to share their enthusiasm for the return of the series. Many are voicing their hopes that there’s a longer season ahead than what viewers got to see last year and people are anxious to get started. The Season 4 debut of 7 Little Johnstons hits TLC on Tuesday, October 30 and it looks like there’s a lot of fun stuff on the way with these new shows.