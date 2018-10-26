‘Voice’ Coaches Reportedly Upset Over Mariah Carey Hire: ‘No One Wanted Her To Join The Show’

It appears as though there is more drama on the set of The Voice.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, it was announced that Mariah Carey would be joining the cast of the hit NBC show for a small role. The songstress will appear on the show as an adviser on fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson’s team during Knockout Round of the show, and this will mark Carey’s first time returning to television to judge a show since she appeared on American Idol five years ago.

But Carey’s return to television isn’t exactly coming with a warm and fuzzy welcome. According to Radar Online, the current Voice coaches are upset about the news of Carey joining the cast. In fact, many of the coaches voiced their concerns about the alleged diva joining the cast but clearly, NBC execs did not listen, a source says.

“No one wanted her to join the show. They privately voiced their opinions and they were all overturned by NBC.”

“It was unanimous that the coaches didn’t want her and now they feel their voices don’t matter,” the source continued.

“They think it won’t be good for the show and they don’t want the drama and stress she brings to shows she’s on.”

The source also shared that judges Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Levine already believe that there are enough big names and star power on the show and they just think that bringing in Mariah to the show is totally unnecessary. And the judges could be even more upset over what may be to come.

The same insider shared that Mariah took the small gig on the show in hopes to get her foot in the door. The songstress thinks that if she serves as an advisor this season, she may be able to nail down a full time judging gig during the next season of the show.

And this is not the first time that the current Voice cast has been upset with the hiring of a new coach. As the Inquisitr shared in the past, many of the judges were not happy that Jennifer Hudson would be appearing on the show for another season. In fact, it was even reported that crew members were unhappy with the decision to bring her back as well as she has exhibited some diva behavior on set.

“Jennifer is loud, obnoxious and she treats everyone like they are beneath her,” a source shared.

“During auditions she is already pulling the same crap that she did the last time by throwing shoes and such.”

It will be interesting to see how the Mariah Carey drama plays out when she makes her debut on the show on October 29.