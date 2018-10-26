Top 10 Times Ariana Grande Rocked Her Signature Ponytail On Instagram

Ariana Grande recently took to Instagram to flaunt her signature ponytail, a look that fans hadn’t seen much of since her split with Pete Davidson.

A few hours ago, Ariana Grande shared a photo with her 132 million Instagram followers, featuring her signature updo hairstyle. “u like…. my hair? gee thanks… jus bought it,” the singing sensation penned in the caption of the photo.

The former Disney Channel actress is almost as famous for her signature high flying ponytail as she is for her acting and musical talents.

Ariana has sported her long flowing ponytail as early as 2014, after playing Cat on the hit Disney Channel show Victorious. During her time on the show, her character sported a spunky shade of bright red hair. As you can imagine, the constant cycle of chemical treatments required to keep up the look really did some major damage to the diva’s hairdo.

Once the show ended, fans noticed the star constantly wearing a similar high ponytail, with some starting to ask questions. Ariana reached out in a Facebook post back in 2014 to answer her fans, telling them the truth — the pony was the only hairstyle which she was comfortable with at the time because of her bleach-ravaged locks.

“I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. It’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years),” Grande exclaimed in her Facebook post.

Four years later, the actress still sports her pony — and agrees that it has become a part of her identity. In fact, when the singer has tried to adopt a new hairdo, some fans have taken issue with the fact that she didn’t look like Ariana anymore.

Following the breakup with Pete Davidson, Ariana was seen out and about, leaning on her family for support. She was spotted enjoying a little retail therapy in the Bronx as of late, as the Inquisitr has previously reported. One glaring detail which fans and followers of the 25-year-old singer couldn’t help but notice was her lack of a high and tight ponytail.

So, her latest Instagram post featuring that signature hairdo – which accumulated over 1.7 million likes and over 17,000 comments in just a couple of hours – was a real treat for her fans.

Here are nine other times that Ariana really rocked her ponytail on Instagram.

9. August 15, 2018

In August, the pop sensation paired her signature look with an oversized denim jacket. Over 3.6 million followers showed the photo a little love.

8. September 16, 2018

Her high ponytail isn’t a style she only dons during performances, she also goes with her signature style while running errands and grabbing a coffee as well.

7. October 18, 2018

Hiding behind a big puffy dress in a black and white photo, with one eye closed, Grande still manages to rock her ponytail.

6. October 23, 2018 (Frankie Grande’s Instagram)

Grande donned her signature updo paired with adorable duck lips in a photo with her brother Frankie, her mother, and her nonna.

5. October 21, 2018

Grande even rocks her signature look when calling her nonna on the phone. As those who follow the young singer know, she’s exceptionally close to her family.

4. October 16, 2018

A little more than a week ago, Ariana showed us how she could rock her signature hairdo with a serious look on her face as well.

3. June 16, 2018

Back in June, over 3 million people became jealous of Ariana’s pup as the duo cuddled in an absolutely adorable snap.

2. July 6, 2018

Back in July, over 3 million of Ariana’s followers agreed that she really rocked a fuzzy bikini top in a black and white photo.

1. September 6, 2018

Ariana rocked her ponytail so well – it came to life during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the end of the skit, the pop sensation, Jimmy, and her ponytail even posed for a selfie!

Just before the release of the single “No Tears Left to Cry” earlier this year, Grande told Fader Magazinethat the ponytail is just part of who she is now.

“The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that. Old pony? I don’t know if she’s that girl. But new pony? I like her. I mean, it’s like a Victoria Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, ‘Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel.'”