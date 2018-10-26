Suspected ‘MAGABomber’ Cesar Sayoc Used To Be A Stripper, Former Boss Claims

The Florida man arrested Friday on suspicion of mailing a dozen bombs to President Donald Trump’s critics and political opponents — Cesar Sayoc — used to work as a stripper, according to his former boss.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, event organizer — and Sayoc’s former boss — Tony Valentine said that the so-called “MAGABomber” used to strip for a living in the 1990s.

“He really couldn’t find his niche in life, and I guess he found it now. Back in the ’90s, he was running around from Minnesota to the Carolinas to Florida. He was like a gypsy.”

Valentine, who testified for Sayoc in a 2014 grand theft auto case, added that Sayoc used to “dream” about becoming a professional wrestler.

Sayoc was “a big muscle head,” Valentine recalled.

Sayoc’s former boss said that he is unsure about Cesar Sayoc’s sexual orientation, but explained that his former employee used to strip for men.

“He would show up and do an individual act and leave. He was dancing for a guy out in Oklahoma too. He’s like 900 years old now. I wouldn’t hire a 50- or 60-year-old stripper,” Sayoc’s ex boss concluded for the Washington Examiner.