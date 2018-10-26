Suspected ‘MAGABomber’ Cesar Sayoc Used To Be A Stripper, Former Boss Claims

The Florida man arrested Friday on suspicion of mailing a dozen bombs to President Donald Trump’s critics and political opponents — Cesar Sayoc — used to work as a stripper, according to his former boss.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, event organizer — and Sayoc’s former boss — Tony Valentine said that the so-called “MAGABomber” used to strip for a living in the 1990s.

“He really couldn’t find his niche in life, and I guess he found it now. Back in the ’90s, he was running around from Minnesota to the Carolinas to Florida. He was like a gypsy.”

Valentine, who testified for Sayoc in a 2014 grand theft auto case, added that Sayoc used to “dream” about becoming a professional wrestler.

Sayoc was “a big muscle head,” Valentine recalled.

Sayoc’s former boss said that he is unsure about Cesar Sayoc’s sexual orientation, but explained that his former employee used to strip for men.

“He would show up and do an individual act and leave. He was dancing for a guy out in Oklahoma too. He’s like 900 years old now. I wouldn’t hire a 50- or 60-year-old stripper,” Sayoc’s ex boss concluded for the Washington Examiner.

Mail bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc's Twitter feed reads like a greatest-hits of right-wing media anger and conspiracies: Soros, Kaepernick, Benghazi, Fast & Furious, random clips of Fox and Hannity: https://t.co/Uav0JlnbGM — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 26, 2018

According to the Miami Herald, Sayoc has a long criminal history. The 56-year-old was arrested multiple times, once for making a bomb threat.

As of 2016, the so-called “MAGABomber” was a registered Republican. His Facebook feed reveals that he has attended multiple Trump rallies, and photos showing him wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

While Sayoc used to work as a stripper, business records show that he is currently the manager of a catering company in Hallandale Beach.

According to the Daily Beast – which probed Sayoc’s Twitter feed – he often posted conspiratorial and pro-Trump messages, threatening Democratic politicians on multiple occasions.

Addressed at billionaire liberal donor George Soros, one of Sayoc’s Twitter messages simply states: “You will vanish.”

Other tweets reveal that Sayoc promoted multiple far-right conspiracy theories, including a theory which alleges that the Parkland mass shooting was a hoax.

Sayoc sent threatening messages to Parkland survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, comedian Jim Carrey, and others.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, many prominent figures on the American right are known for pushing similar conspiracy theories on social media.

Some have even promoted conspiracy theories about the bomb scare.

Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh, and Michael Savage, for instance, promoted a theory allegging that President Trump’s opponents are mailing the bombs to themselves.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., “liked” a tweet which describes the attacks as “false flags,” covert operations meant to help the Democratic Party in the upcoming midterms.