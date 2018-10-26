Petition To Move Date Of Halloween From October 31 Picks Up Steam

Would you be willing to have the haunted holiday on another date?

There are always going to be online petitions where someone wants something to happen and hopes to gain enough support to make it a reality. Such is the case for someone wanting to take the holiday of Halloween and actually move it off of the traditional date of October 31. The petition details many reasons as to why this needs to happen and that Halloween should actually take place on the final Saturday of October each year.

Halloween is a holiday that has been on the date of October 31 going back a long time and even dates back to the eighth century. As reported by NASA, the Christian church designated “All Saints Day” on November 1, and that in turn, put All Hallows Eve on October 31 which leads to that holiday celebration.

While the holiday has been around for that long, there are always going to be those calling for change in some form or another. In the case of the Halloween & Costume Association, they have created a petition on Change.org in which they suggest moving the date of Halloween for the better of all.

They believe the date change would create a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration,” and it’s actually picking up a lot of momentum.

The Saturday Halloween Movement: A petition beseeches Trump to reschedule the spooky celebration https://t.co/dZb992DW2c — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 26, 2018

The petition was actually started three months ago, but as the date of the holiday approaches, it is getting a bit more attention. They’ve been seeking to accumulate at least 10,000 signatures and as of mid-afternoon on Friday, they were less than 300 away from that number.

Moving the date of Halloween is actually centered around having the holiday no longer fall on a school night for children. This year, October 31 is on a Wednesday which means that trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun will have a time limit attached to it since kids have to get home and prepare for school the next morning.

From there, the petition details some facts and percentages to strengthen their argument for moving Halloween to the last Saturday in October each year.

Fifty-one percent of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday

Sixty-five percent of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children

Seventy percent of parents don’t go trick-or-treating with their children

Nothing can be done about the actual calendar dates because those aren’t going to change anytime soon. That’s why a group of people are coming together and simply looking to designate the last Saturday of October as the day that Halloween will take place each year. Taking it off of October 31 would break centuries of tradition, but would it actually end up helping a lot of people in the long run?