Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Perfectly Happy’ With Her New Single Life, Per ‘Entertainment Tonight’

The "Friends" star and actor Justin Theroux split in February after two and a half years of marriage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation earlier this year in February, but according to an insider, Aniston is doing “just fine,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

After over two years of marriage and seven years together, the couple decided to part ways, a decision that the insider said neither of them regrets.

“Jennifer has been doing incredibly well. Her decision to move forward in life without Justin was one of the most difficult of her life but she now knows for sure, it was the right one,” the source revealed.

“Since they split, her friends believe their plan to move forward in life without one another was the best decision for both of them. Neither of them is pining for each other but instead, finding themselves again.”

The source shared that the former Friends star is in the best shape of her life, on a new diet consisting of mostly fruits, whole grains and egg whites, which she is “addicted to,” and has taken time to “focus on her health and her future.”

Aniston is currently working with Reese Witherspoon on the highly anticipated, yet-to-be-named Apple TV show that will explore the lives of morning talk show hosts. Aniston and Witherspoon will also serve as executive producers for the project with their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine. Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight confirmed that The Office alum Steve Carell would also be joining the cast as a series regular.

The source said that her career remains as important as ever since her separation from Theroux.

“She has been working nonstop, she has a new project with Steve Carell and everybody’s expecting it to do really well,” the insider shared.

“She’s surrounded herself with close friends and feels more centered than ever because she’s not dating anyone and she’s perfectly happy.”

While Jen and Justin’s split was mutual, the source told Entertainment Tonight they two aren’t as close, though they made a deal to keep in touch “as much as possible.”

“Communication between them has taken a back seat,” the source said. “They were truly best friends.”

Theroux spoke about the couple’s breakup for the first time in an interview with the New York Times. He referred to it as “the most gentle separation,” and stressed the two were still on good terms.

Meanwhile, Aniston graced the September cover of InStyle Magazine and opened up about the split in the issue, assuring that she was not “heartbroken” over it.