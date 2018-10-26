Cesar Sayoc Jr., Man Arrested In Connection With Mail Bombs, Is Registered Republican From Florida

Details have begun to emerge about the man arrested in connection with a mail bomb campaign against prominent Democrats.

Police have identified the man arrested Friday morning in Florida, in connection with a series of 12 mailed bombs sent to prominent Democrats. He is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., according to an MSNBC report, a Florida resident. According to VoterRecords.com, Sayoc “is a white, non-Hispanic male registered to vote in Dade County,” and is a Republican.

He last registered to vote on March 4, 2016, according to the records, and ha an address listed in Aventura, Florida, in Dade County. According to a report by The Daily Beast, Sayoc frequently posted on Twitter, often sharing memes and messages supporting Donald Trump and opposing Democrats, often in highly conspiratorial terms.

According to an NBC News report, Sayoc is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and “has an extensive record of arrests for battery, theft, moving violations, and steroid-related charges.”

Police reportedly tracked him from DNA on one of the mailed bomb packages, as the Inquisitr reported earlier. His arrest record would indicate that his DNA may have been in a criminal database, making quick discovery of a match more likely.

Authorities towed a white van away from the scene of Sayoc’s arrest. NBC reported that the van was “festooned with pictures of President Donald Trump, as well as numerous pro-Trump and anti-Democrat images, some with crosshairs targets.”

On his Twitter account, Sayoc often posted memes naming liberal philanthropist George Soros as the figure behind various supposed conspiracies. Soros himself was the target of a bomb delivered to his upstate New York home earlier this week, according to The New York Times. The following meme is an example of a post made to Sayoc’s account, which he managed under the names Cesar Altieri or Julus Cesar Milan.

According to a LinkedIn page bearing Sayoc’s photograph, he lists his occupation as “promoter, booking agent Live entertainment, owner, choreographer.”

His LinkedIn biography also indicates that Sayoc’s family is originally from the Philippines. On the page, he claims, “Grandfather Col. Baltazar Zook Sayoc that perfect the conversion oriental eye to Americanize. The first plastic surgeon to be observed by 8 million people in NY city Hospital. He over through Communist Philippines liberated island. He built all hospitals in Philippines islands and sets standards highest level.” (All grammar and spellings in the original.)

According to a New York Times report, records show that Sayoc was previously arrested for “threatening to use a bomb,” as well as for theft, fraud, and drug charges dating back to 1991.

“His criminal record from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement indicates that at the time of his last arrest in 2015, he was five-foot-11 and 215 pounds,” the Times reported. “He has brown eyes, black hair and a scar on his left arm, the records said, and was born in New York. The records listed Mr. Sayoc’s occupation as ‘manager.'”

Sayoc’s LinkedIn bio also says that he attended Brevard College in North Carolina and the University of North Carolina between 1980 and 1984. But the bio also says that Sayoc is a “veterinary medicine graduate” from High Point University in North Carolina.

“Career decision of becoming a Horse Doctor was always a love for animals, which were here first and never do anything to anyone,” he wrote on the LinkedIn page.