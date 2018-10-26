Ariana Grande Shares Big News About Sweetener Tour As She Returns To Regular Life After Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande may still be reeling from all of the recent drama in her personal life, but she has just revealed to fans that she’s got a lot going on professionally. The singer had been hinting that she might have a new album coming out soon and now she’s revealed that her Sweetener World Tour is about to begin.

The Daily Mail details that Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour will begin March 18, 2019, at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York. The North American leg of the tour will hit 40 cities and wrap up on June 18 at Madison Square Garden. At this point, no international dates have been detailed but information should emerge soon about these anticipated performances.

Grande herself had been sharing some teasers via her Instagram page that big news was about to break and fans went wild on Thursday when she finally posted details regarding her Sweetener World Tour. The singer has a whopping 132 million followers on the social media site, and her tour announcement post snagged more than 1.5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

More than 42,000 fans commented on that initial announcement post and it’s clear that Ariana’s fans are thrilled to see her starting a new tour. Grande has put up a couple of additional Instagram posts about her tour since then, and they are equally on fire.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Ariana has been talking with her fans in recent weeks about wanting to tour. However, she’s also felt very anxious about tackling something so big right now. Her fans know that not only is she still processing the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, she also just ended her whirlwind romance and engagement to Pete Davidson.

Grande explained that her happiest moments are when she’s on stage performing for her fans, but it’s also a scary concept to her to be away from home for long stretches of time right now. Despite those fears and a battle with anxiety that she’s been open about in the past, Ariana is pushing forward and ready to perform for her legions of fans.

American Express cardholders will get early access to tickets for Ariana’s Sweetener World Tour beginning on November 1. That presale window closes on November 3, and additional details about the general ticket sale windows should be made available on Grande’s website soon.

These past few months have obviously been challenging ones for Ariana Grande, but it looks like she’s trying to pour herself into her music right now and her fans can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for them with this tour.