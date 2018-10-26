The former 'Southern Charm' star faces a judge in a week.

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is about to face a judge in his first hearing after his arrest on assault charges. At the hearing on November 5 in Charleston, a judge will determine whether or not the case will be held over for trial and with charges he should face in reference to the alleged assault on the Ravenel family nanny, Nanny Dawn.

People Magazine says that for now, the prosecutor is planning on proceeding with assault and battery charges. Nanny Dawn claims she was sexually assaulted by Thomas Ravenel. She worked as a nanny for his two children, Kensington Calhoun and St. Julien Rembert Ravenel, after he broke things off with their mother, Kathryn Dennis.

Nanny Dawn, who has asked that the media doesn’t use her last name, said that she’s hoping the charges against Ravenel will be increased after the detective in the case, Christopher Malinowski, testifies about the evidence he’s gathered against the former politician.

Nanny Dawn says that Thomas “corralled her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and proceeded to rip [her] clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

Dawn explained that Ravenel choked her, leaving marks around her neck that appear in photos that police have from her phone with appropriate time stamps.

The biggest block of information in the case has come from the telephone that Nanny Dawn turned into police and federal authorities. Nanny Dawn has indicated that the phone includes photos, videos, and emails of Ravenel’s behavior while Nanny Dawn worked for the family. Also included on the phone are emails that Kathryn Dennis sent to Dawn for safe keeping, related to partying and potentially abusive behavior.

The affidavit from the Charleston Police says that the detectives in the case have been able to confirm the information that Nanny Dawn told them, and they have talked to others who have signed NDAs along the way (such agreements don’t hold up in criminal cases).

“Detectives corroborated the incident date and location through employment records of the victim and defendant, and interviewed multiple witnesses, to be named at the court’s discretion, who substantiated the post-assault information. Detectives also retrieved the photographs taken by the victim, which are appropriately time-stamped in reference to the incident,” the affidavit claims.

Nanny Dawn says that he is clearly guilty of the crimes against her, but that she believes it’s an uphill battle to actually put Ravenel behind bars.

“I feel the only justice I will receive is to share my story in the efforts to educate the public and support assault survivors,” she said.

Nanny Dawn will be allowed to attend court on November 5 with a victim’s advocate, the prosecutor, and the Charleston Detective.