The U.S. Pay Gap Isn’t Closing

Is equal pay for equal work more of a 22nd century thing?

According to US News, the pay gap is still substantial and, while it may not be widening, it is not shrinking either. Women are still “earning 80 cents for every dollar paid to a man in the U.S.”

The gap, which “is defined as the difference in men’s and women’s median earnings,” is even wider for minority women.

The pay gap is a largely archaic problem, as there are no substantiated reasons for it to exist. Critics believe that if a woman is doing equal work, she should receive equal pay.

The largest gap exists in the retail sales supervisors world, while the smallest is between registered nurses and elementary school teachers. Some of the other largest gaps exist in the financial industry, with female “financial managers only [making] 65 percent of what men holding that title are paid.”

The range in pay gap size is also evident state-by-state. The smallest gap is in California where women earn 89 percent compared to their male counterparts. However, that number drops by twenty percent in Louisiana. The pay gaps state-to-state vary based on their laws about equal pay, but states like “Alabama and Mississippi don’t have such laws,” and their pay gaps are substantial as well, at 73 percent and 77 percent, respectively.

According to Time, most of the decrease in the pay gap occurred between the 1980s and 1990s, but “between 2008 and 2017…it has only decreased by 2 percentage points.” What will it take for it to change drastically in this century? Many people remain unsure, but change may come at the city and state level, where some companies are actually prohibited from “asking prospective employees about their salary history,” which can prevent employers from participating in the pay gap. Additionally, there is a push to increase “transparency within companies, so employees can better leverage themselves in negotiations.”

Policymakers, women especially, are growing tired of talking about a subject that has spanned most of their lifetimes, but they are not easily shaken and pledge to see the issue through, or at least further the process while they have the influence to do so.

The gender pay gap has been a topic of politicians for decades, but the stagnancy of the pay gap makes it an ever-present issue. It will be interesting to see how politicians use the topic of equal pay to heighten their platforms in the midst of the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.